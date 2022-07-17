‘Indiana Jones’ Writer Reveals Major Mistake That Made It Into a Film

Film fans can’t dispute that the “Indiana Jones” saga is one of the most iconic film series in history. But the films did have their flaws, as one of the screenwriters explained.

David Koepp worked on the script for “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” the most recent film in the franchise. Koepp is an experienced screenwriter, having worked on other major movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Mission Impossible.”

But when it came to the fourth “Indiana Jones” film, creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg overruled Koepp on one major plot point. If fans will recall, “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” fast-forwarded to the 1950s and focused on Indy and his son, Mutt, as they tried to beat the Soviets to these ancient artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls. The origin of these skulls (UFO and alien based) is where Koepp and the other two creators disagreed, per Express.

“I was never happy with the idea. When I came on, I tried to convince [director Steven Spielberg and franchise co-creator George Lucas] to change it – I had this other idea. They didn’t want to change it,” Koepp told the Script Apart podcast.

“I’m not saying mine would’ve been better,” Koepp continued. “But I think that a lot of the pushback that movie got, in a larger sense aside from little things people might not have liked – that were too silly or whatever – the larger one was that [fans said] ‘We don’t feel like aliens should’ve been in an Indiana Jones movie.’ Fair enough, in retrospect, you’re probably right [laughs].”

“Indiana Jones” fans indeed were not thrilled with the fourth movie. Especially compared to the original three. In fact, some fans have even called the upcoming film the fourth one instead of the fifth, trying to erase “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” from the franchise’s canon.

Here’s What We Know About the Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Film

While we don’t have a title yet, the latest “Indiana Jones” film starring Harrison Ford will debut in theaters on June 30, 2023. We know that the film will once again fast forward in time to at least 1969. Sources report that photos from the set reveal a parade celebrating the return of the Moon Landing astronauts. Other sources say we’ll see flashbacks to Indy’s days fighting the Nazis.

We also know that a star-studded cast will join Ford in the new film. Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Mads Mikkelsen are all tapped for major roles. Shia LaBeouf, who played Indy’s son Mutt in the last film, will not reprise his role.

And instead of Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair, James Mangold will take charge. John Williams will return to compose the score, but the 90-year-old composer revealed that the film likely be the last score he works on.