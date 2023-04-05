Jack Black Confirms 20th Anniversary Reunion for ‘School of Rock’ Cast

It’s hard to believe that the Jack Black-led comedy School of Rock came out twenty years ago. It doesn’t seem like it has been that long since Black’s Dewey Finn turned a classroom full of prep school kids into an airtight rock band. But it has. In the years since the movie’s release several of the child actors have gone on to do other things. For instance, Maryam Hassan (Tomika) went on to start a real-life music career. Miranda Cosgrove (Summer) has had an impressive acting career and is still active.

Soon, Jack Black will get to step back into the role of elder rocker when he and the cast of School of Rock get back together for a 20-year reunion. Black confirmed the reunion in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jack Black Confirms School of Rock Reunion

Black says he has big plans for the film’s 20th anniversary this September. He hopes to get the band back together, so to speak. “All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like 30,” Jack Black said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.

The School of Rock reunion isn’t going to be a big public event. However, fans of the movie will still get to see the cast reunite and jam a little. Jack Black told ET that he will “!00 percent” post videos and pictures on social media to share the special moment with the world.

In a previous chat with Entertainment Tonight, Jack Black discussed where School of Rock ranks in the movies he’s done in the past. “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were,” he said. “It’s definitely the highlight of my career. I can say that, honestly.”

Will School of Rock Get a Sequel?

Rumors of a School of Rock sequel have been floating around for over a decade, according to MovieWeb. In 2008, Jack Black said that there was a screenplay for a sequel and he was more than willing to reprise his role. However, that project never got off the ground. Later, rumors of a sequel focusing on a group of summer school kids traveling the country and exploring the history of rock and roll started floating around. Obviously, that never happened.

By 2016, Jack Black was ready to give up on the idea of a sequel happening. Black told Digital Spy, “I would love to do a School of Rock sequel or a Nacho Libre sequel. The thing is, I don’t want to do anything that doesn’t have the original creative team behind it,” he explained. “It just so happens that I’ve worked with people who are real originals. They don’t want to go back from whence they came, they want to go on to the next thing. I think that’s the true creative spirit.”