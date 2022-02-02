Jack Nicholson Opened Up About Stepping Away from Movie Business

To speak of the movie making business and not mention Jack Nicholson would be a crime. The esteemed actor has created some pretty profound films in his day – and has the hardware to back it up. But if he’s been noticeably absent from the big screen lately, there’s a good reason why. Nicholson is being picky about what projects he takes on.

This is perhaps why we haven’t seen him in a movie since 2010. This is when he starred in “How Do You Know” along with Owen Wilson, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd. And while Nicholson hasn’t officially said he’s retiring from the movie business, he’s not due to appear in anything anytime soon.

There were rumors that the 85-year-old actor may be suffering from some memory loss. But other sources say that’s not quite true.

Raar Online reported in 2013 from a source that, “Jack has—without fanfare—retired,” a source told the tabloid. “There is a simple reason behind his decision—it’s memory loss. Quite frankly, at 76, Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him.”

Memory Loss Rumor Put to Bed

However, a source close to Nicholson reportedly told NBC that was false and he was reading scripts in 2018. But after the speculation, Nicholson addressed the questions himself.

He says, “I have a mathematician’s brain,” noting that “I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, I’m not driven.”

Nicholson goes on to say:

“I was driven—but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there anymore.” He continued, “The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people. I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don’t actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions because that is what they have grown up with. And I’ll never do that type of movie.”

Jack Nicholson’s Storied Career

Nicholson’s a three-time Oscar winner and has racked up 12 nominations in total. His work in the 2006 Best Picture “The Departed” is some of his greatest. He won the award for Best Actor in 1975 for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” He also had a commanding performance in “The Shining.”

On Nicholson’s possible retirement from film in 2017, friend and actor Peter Fonda said, “I think he is ­basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially,” Fonda said, per The Sun (via Page Six). “Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don’t know, and it’s not for me to ask,” Fonda continued. “I don’t call him up and say, ‘Johnny,’ I call him Johnny Hop, ‘What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘How are you, how do you feel?'”

Either way, Nicholson is a legend. And someone who can do anything he wants.