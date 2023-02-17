Jack Nicholson’s ‘Illegitimate’ Daughter Speaks Out About Hollywood Icon

Jack Nicholson’s “illegitimate” daughter, Tessa Gourin, is finally speaking out about her life as a castaway child and how being ignored by her superstar father has won’t stop her dreams of becoming a star herself.

The 28-year-old New Yorker recently opened up to The Daily Beast about her struggles growing up without Nicholson in her life. Gourin was born from a secret affair between her mother, Janine, and the reclusive Oscar winner. But he had no interest in knowing her, which was a hard concept for her to grasp early on.

While growing up, Gourin was considered an “open secret” by Nicholson’s fellow Hollywood elites, but to this day he has yet to publically acknowledge she exists, and Gourin was forced to hide the details of her dad from friends and family.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad,” Gourin told that publication during an interview published on Wednesday.

“I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie’s,” she continued.

Jack Nicholson gave Gourin’s mom the financial support to raise her daughter with the best that money could buy. She grew up in Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side and earned an education from private schools.

However, Nicholson, who has five other children, distanced himself from Gourin. It took her decades to deal with the abandonment. But as an adult, she found a new way of seeing her situation.

Jack Nicholson’s Daughter is Pursing an Acting Career or Her Own

Today, she is moving forward with her dream to be a Silver Screen actress. The passion was something that she had previously given up due to its obvious connection to Nicholson.

The budding starlet said that she originally thought people would see her celebrity pursuits as “tacky.” But she later realized that she shouldn’t dim herself because of her father’s choices. When the “nepo baby” movement kicked in, Gourin even penned an article in Newsweek admitting she wished she had the privilege of fitting into that group.

“I was dealt a really shitty random card,” she admitted to The Daily Beast. “But I’m not gonna let that destroy me. In fact, I’m gonna use it to fuel me.”

Tessa Gourin wouldn’t comment on when she last spoke with Jack Nicholson, but she shared that she “doesn’t know him.” And while he made it clear to her mother that “he wasn’t interested” in a relationship with her, he did choose to know some of his other children.

Nicholson has a daughter Jennifer Nicholson, 59, from his past marriage with Sandra Knight. He also has two children, Lorraine Nicholson, 32, and Ray Nicholson, 30, with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard. All three are aspiring actors.

The actor has a son, Caleb Goddard, 52, from a fling with actress Susan Anspach. But he didn’t acknowledge Caleb until his son was 28. Nicolson also has two other children from flings, but he has not shared their identities.