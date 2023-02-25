Jack Nicholson’s ‘The Shining’ Co-Star Reveals What it Was Really Like Working with the Now ‘Reclusive’ Actor

The Shining actress Shelly DuVall is remembering her former co-star Jack Nicholson as a lively and outgoing person amid rumors that he’s grown concerningly “reclusive” over the past year.

DuVall starred as Wendy Torrance alongside Nicholson’s Jack Torrance in the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic, which is adapted from the Steven King novel by the same name. And she has fond stories of the three-time Oscar winner.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Not only did she sing praises for his talents, saying, “Jack’s performance alone is enough to scare you,” but she also had wonderful and kind words about him as a person.

“He’s the greatest. I mean, the whole crew loved Jack,” She said during an interview with Fox News Digital. “He was one popular guy, and with me, too. I mean, I had already met Jack with Anjelica [Huston] at a party somewhere and was really thrilled that I was asked to work with Jack. He’s a really great guy, and it’s fun to be in that league of extraordinary men.”

However, his friends and family say that he’s not the same person in the current day. Several sources recently came forward and shared concerns about Nicholson’s mental health with RadarOnline. According to them, he’s “living like a recluse” at 85 years old, and they fear he’ll die alone.

Jack Nicholson Allegedly Hasn’t Left His Home in Over a Year

Just as DuVall recalls, Jack Nicholson was once a social person who made regular appearances at high-profile parties and events. And he made many friends along the way. But the sources told the publication that it’s been over a year since people have seen him in public.

Several people shared that Nicholson “doesn’t leave his house anymore,” and they speculated that his “mind is gone.” They even went as far as saying that dementia is a possibility.

“He’s made it clear his home is his castle,” one friend said about his $5 million Mulholland Drive mansion. “But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how – or at least reassure folks he’s OK.”

“Jack’s in touch with certain relatives – especially [his son], Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of – but his socializing days are long gone,” they added.

Jack Nicholson’s final project came in 2018, when he starred with Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson in How Do You Know. Following that film, he retired from Hollywood due to memory issues, according to another report by RadarOnline.

One Insider said that two of his children are “looking after him now.” But everyone is heartbroken by the icon’s final days.

“The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone,” they said. “It’s really sad to see such a super-talented actor like Jack go out this way.”