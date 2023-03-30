‘Jackass’ Alum Bam Margera Arrested For Public Intoxication After Allegedly Making a Scene At a Restaurant

Adding another incident to his legal woes, Jackass alum Bam Margera was reportedly arrested for public intoxication after an alleged situation at a restaurant.

According to TMZ, authorities were called to a Thai food restaurant in Burbank, California. Upon their arrival, officers confronted the former Jackass star, who appeared to be intoxicated. He was notably arguing with a woman when he was approached by the officers. While at the restaurant, Bam was unable to take care of himself and was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Witness of the incident revealed to the media outlet that Bam Margera’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd wasn’t the woman who was arguing with the former MTV star. However, she and their 5-year-old son Pheonix had been present during the incident.

The arrest for public intoxication comes just weeks after Bam Margera was arrested on domestic violence charges after he allegedly kicked a woman. The woman notably referred to Margera as being her husband, despite not being Nikki. Authorities believe that the woman was actually his current girlfriend. One day after he was arrested, Margera was released after posting a $50,000 bail.

Bam Margera Gets New Tattoo That Honors His Son Phoenix

Days before being arrested for pubic intoxication, Bam Margera got a new tattoo that honors his 5-year-old son Pheonix.

While speaking to TMZ, Margera’s tattoo artist, Gray Wake, said that the former Jackass castmate stopped by Tribal Roots Tattoo Studio in Escondido, California to get the new ink. Margera said he wanted to get his son’s name above his eyebrow and it had to be written in Arabic.

The former MTV star was said to already have a design in mind. Wake helped him with the placement. Along with the above eyebrow tattoo, Bam also received a small tattoo on his hand during his visit.

Margera’s estranged wife Nikki previously filed for legal separation from Margera in February. This was after she claimed he didn’t appear to be sober during a visit with their son Phoenix. Boyd had listed their official breakup date to be September 14, 2021. She cited “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for the split.

In a statement, Nikki’s attorney, David Glass, revealed that she felt it was necessary to file for legal separation due to Bam’s continuous drug and alcohol abuse. He also pointed out Margera’s erratic behavior as well as his failure to support Nikki and Phoenix. “Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family,” Glass explained.

Bam and Nikki were married in October 2013. Nikki is notably Margera’s second wife. He was previously married to Missy Rothstein from 2007 to 2012.