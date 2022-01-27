‘Jackass Forever’ Could Have Featured One Hollywood Legend: Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

Jackass Forever debuts in a little over a week and it’s something fans have been waiting a long time to watch. Previous movies have had celebrity appearances to witness or even participate in the stunts and this film is no different. However, as it turns out, one Hollywood legend really wanted to appear but couldn’t.

Speaking with Howard Stern about the new movie, Johnny Knoxville discussed past stunts and his general antics. At one point, the subject of celebrity cameos came up, such as Eric Andre appearing. It may surprise you, but Bruce Dern wanted to be in the movie as well. In fact, he actually reached out to the crew to try and make an appearance. Sadly, by the time he did so, filming had already concluded.

.@JohnnyKnoxville tells @HowardStern about getting a gun pulled on him while pranking @EricAndre and reveals which Oscar-nominated actor wanted to be in #JackassForever.



Get the full interview on @siriusxm 👉 https://t.co/Aq8goblMY8 pic.twitter.com/Oxm1ruqSJ2 — Stern Show (@sternshow) January 26, 2022

The subject came up when Stern asked Knoxville if any celebrities they reached out to rejected their offer to appear. “I… don’t believe there were,” he answered. “Because we usually reach out to people we have a relationship with. So, everyone agreed, there was a cameo we wanted to work into the movie, but by the time we heard about it, it was too late.”

Continuing and expressing his shock, he disclosed it was Oscar-nominated actor Bruce Dern. “Bruce Dern had contacted us—someone had contacted us [saying] ‘Bruce Dern wants to be in Jackass.’ I—we would love Bruce Dern to be in Jackass, but now we’re kind of done filming,” Knoxville explained.

Laughing, Stern responded Dern has to be in his eighties, to which Knoxville happily retorted “He’d be great! He’d have been peanut gallery on something, you know?”

Admittedly, seeing a Hollywood legend like Bruce Dern on Jackass would have certainly been a treat.

Steve-O Reveals ‘Jackass Forever’ Stunts Too Dangerous For Us To See

To say Jackass stunts are dangerous and stupid is an understatement. That being said, some of the stuff they come up with is a little too much for us to see and Steve-O recently revealed a few regarding Jackass Forever.

Appearing on the popular interview show Hot Ones, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña and Steve-O came to play Truth or Dab with Sean Evans. Before they really began to kick things off, Steve-O talked about three stunts Johnny Knoxville wanted to appear in the movie but didn’t. As you can imagine, they are rather brutal.

One is straightforward enough and involved Knoxville getting hit by a car. That’s it. He faced the camera and said he was about to get hit by a car and he did. Luckily, he “wore two pairs of pants so that I’d be safe.” Another is relatively simple too and has him shooting himself with a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. The final one was called “box downstairs.” As you might guess, Knoxville got taped into a box with some pillows and sent down a flight of stairs. “It was violent as hell,” Steve-O said.

I honestly can’t decide which one sounds like it would have been the most painful.