‘Jackass Forever’: Is Bam Margera Actually in the Film After-All?

Johnny Knoxville recently ended any speculation over whether Bam Margera would appear in Jackass Forever. The 42-year-old former pro skater will be in the movie when it premieres on Feb. 4 but blink and you’ll miss him.

Bam Magera worked on the movie when the production began in early 2020. But producers fired him after he failed a drug test, which broke the reported sobriety clause in his contract. Margera filmed one stunt for Jackass Forever before producers let him go. He’s listed 45th out of the 49 performers in the movie’s end credits. Though Knoxville wished things had gone differently.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out,” Knoxville told Variety. “It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know. You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot.”

Bam Margera disputes all of this. He claims Jackass Forever director Spike Jonze and producer Jeff Tremaine “coerced” him to sign the “wellness agreement.” Though, he says he didn’t violate it because he tested positive for Adderall, which a doctor prescribed to him for legitimate medical reasons. He’s suing the movie, Jonze, Tremaine, and Knoxville for wrongful termination and wants millions in compensation. He also sued to block the movie’s release.

When Variety asked if the lawsuits shocked him, Knoxville said, “Yes and no.”

“Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart — but it might not shock you.”

Margera has made several public and often bizarre comments calling out Knoxville and several of his former friends. Though Knoxville has repeatedly refused to respond.

“I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam,” Knoxville told GQ in May. “I just want him to get better.”

Bam Magera Blames ‘Jackass’ For Substance Abuse Issues

CinemaBlend reported that Bam Margera admitted to having substance abuse issues, but said he only took pills to “satisfy his production” schedule on the Jackass TV show and films.

“I did not have any issues with addiction and drug use until I began my involvement … with the Jackass franchise,” he said in court documents. “It was not until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus needed to satisfy the production schedule of Defendants for my various television and motion picture projects and to manage the pain associated with the injuries I suffered performing the stunts in those productions.”

Margera has battled addiction issues for years. Police took him to rehab in September after he attacked a woman at a Florida casino, Page Six reported at the time. The woman called 911 and said she believed Margera was high on cocaine and in the middle of a “severe psychosis.”

“He’s been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, he’s been diagnosed as Bipolar, he’s got a long history of mental illness,” the caller told the 911 operator. “He’s escaped from three treatment centers in the last two months.”

Margera had a very difficult recollection of events. He told TMZ that his family called 911 after seeing photos of him on social media holding a beer.