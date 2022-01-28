‘Jackass Forever’ Producers Confirm Follow Up ‘4.5’ Installment From the Movie’s Extra Material

There’s so much extra material from “Jackass Forever” that producers confirm a follow-up installment called “Jackass 4.5” for a future date.

Are you telling me they kept some of the bone-crunching, laugh-filled moments out of the upcoming movie? Well, not really. It’s probably hard to get hours of footage cut into a 120-minute film.

After the upcoming movie, director Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville have confirmed a “Jackass 4.5” movie has a possible release date.

Cinemablend reported that “Jackass Forever” hits theaters on Feb. 2.

Past Movies Have Had Extra Material Turned Into Movies

Tremaine and Knoxville confirmed to the website that another movie was in the works, saying it was “really strong.”

The director related that some of the extra footage was so good he wished it was in “Jackass Forever.” Tremaine said the editing process involves shuffling around clips. But he said he’s “glad that 4.5 is as strong as it is. It just means the movie we’ve got is strong.”

This editing route acutally follows past plans as there’s been Jackass 2.5,” “Jackass 3.5,” and “Bad Grandpa .5.”

In the past, Knoxville and company have made for some great deleted scenes, enlightening commentary, rad stunts, and behind-the-scenes moments on DVDs. Why not put everything together for a full-length movie?

Maybe “Jackass 4.5” comes out when its big brother movie comes out on home video or something.

According to Cinemablend, Paramount Pictures puts its movies online within 45 days after the film appears on the big screen. So, maybe “Jackass 4.5” will land at Paramount+ by mid to late March.

‘Jackass 5’ Too Good To Resist?

Knoxville reportedly said another movie might be too good to turn down? The actor said this after telling everyone in a May GQ article that he was getting too old for the movie franchise.

The 50-year-old Knoxville has suffered quite a bit for 20 years of stunt show business. He’s had at least fifteen concussions, a shattered nose bone, two instances where his eyeball popped out (gah), and a finger rupture.

Knoxville and Steve-O ended up in the hospital after only two days of filming with this upcoming movie.

Website We Got This Covered picked up on the actor’s recent comments. Knoxville said told Screen Rant, “Well, I mean, if there was another one, I’d do my best to sit behind the camera with Jeff. I, historically, haven’t been that great at that, but I would do my best.”

Does this mean Knoxville would stay behind the camera? Probably.

Besides, the money’s probably pretty good. The 2010 “Jackass 3D” turned out to be the franchise’s best. It also was its highest-grossing installment after earning $171 at the box office despite taking only $20 million to make.