‘Jackass’: How the Cast Put Their Bodies Through Ultimate Punishment Over the Years

If you’re familiar with Jackass, you know the cast is familiar with injuries. Not all of them are created equal though and it’s worth a look at some of the worst the crew has endured over the years.

With Jackass Forever coming out in a little over a week, it’s the perfect time to look back at the show’s history. Considering the entire premise is doing something stupid and (hopefully) walking away unscathed, that often isn’t the case. Looper reports Johnny Knoxville insists this is the last time he and his friends will hurt themselves for our amusement, so let’s take a quick look at some of their most brutal stunts.

Talking to Vanity Fair in 2018, Johnny Knoxville personally recounted one of his most painful experiences, the fight with Eric “Butterbean” Esch. Saying Butterbean was a nice and funny guy at first, everything changed when he put the gloves on. In the footage, you can see Knoxville getting knocked out while standing up. He then falls to the ground, splitting his head open on the concrete. His doctor later told him the sounds you hear is him trying to swallow his own tongue. Ouch.

Another noteworthy injury (unsurprisingly) happened to Steve-O. In this case, it was the BB gun tattoo. Machine Gun Kelly does the honor, using a pistol-shaped BB gun to give Steve-O a smiley face tattoo. Despite Steve-O saying the pain was too intense, they finished the bit. “This hurts me more than it hurts you,” MGK said while wincing near the end. I somehow doubt that.

There’s plenty more, like a Lamborghini pulling out Ehren McGhehey’s crooked tooth or an idling jet engine propelling the crew backward, but you get it.

Johnny Knoxville Talks About Brain Damage He Received from a ‘Jackass Forever’ Stunt

As seen in the video above, Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to injuries. That being said, a Jackass Forever stunt gave him serious brain damage and even frightened him.

Speaking to Howard Stern on Tuesday about the movie, he disclosed he suffered brain damage from a bull. The bull rushed him, resulting in a multitude of injuries, including a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a concussion leading to a brain hemorrhage. “My cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit,” Knoxville said. “The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull or maybe period. I remember taking some tests.”

Knoxville’s attention span and focus took an especially hard hit. It wasn’t until he spoke to his neurosurgeon he realized how bad it was. “The neurosurgeon said, ‘Do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ He goes, ‘Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].’ That’s out of 100,” he told Stern while chuckling.

On top of all that, he went through a huge bout of depression. Fortunately, after medication, therapy, and other treatments, he says he feels like “I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.”