‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville’s ‘Gnarly’ Bull Stunt Caused Him To Reconsider His Ways

He’s known for his crazy stunts, but Jackass star Johnny Knoxville admits there was one stunt that really made him reconsider changing his daredevil ways.

During his interview with Variety, the Jackass icon recalled the stunt, which involved a bull, during the production of the upcoming film Jackass Forever. “I was trying to do a magic trick in a bull ring. I wanted to prank an animal. And that’s what we came up with.”

Unfortunately, the bull didn’t find the Jackass star’s stunt humorous. It decided to charge the thrill-seeker and knocked him out cold. Jeff Tremaine, the director of the franchise’s fourth film, Jackass Forever, stated, “He was snoring for three or four minutes. It was gnarly.”

Following the incident, Knoxville described what happened in the ambulance. “I get in and they’re asking me questions. They asked me who’s the president. This was in December 2020. And I couldn’t come with it. I said Obama. Maybe because that’s who I was wishing for. ‘Please, please, Obama!’”

In regards to the damage caused by the bull, Knoxville stated that he got a broken wrist, a broken rib, a concussion, and a brain hemorrhage. Although he knows that the incident was humorous, the Jackass star started to really consider the serious implications of putting himself through these kind of stunts. “My family doesn’t like me doing this type of thing. This is the most wicked bull hit I’ve ever taken.”

Knoxville has also admittedly decided to nix various “envelope-pushing” stunts that the production was saving for the end of the film. “Those were big and could end as badly. Or worse. I’ve done enough. I don’t have anything to prove. I have kids. Three of them. That’s the most important thing.”

Johnny Knoxville Is Ready to Give Up ‘Jackass’

Although he has been considered as America’s most mischievous stuntman for the past two decades, Knoxville does admit that he is ready to hand over the reins to a new generation of Jackass pranksters.

Knoxville recalled that the original members and new “pledge” class gathered together in a house before shooting up the upcoming film began. Just to make sure everyone was getting along. “Spike’s like, ‘We need to do a test to see how it looks and feels. We don’t want to do it if it feels sweaty being our age. Within about 30 minutes, we knew it felt great.”

Knoxville’s second man, Steve-O, also recalled Knoxville and other castmates holding an intervention for him before he checked into rehab. “I just want to say the first two Jackass movies, I was in the grips of drugs and alcohol. I was really compromised. On the third movie, I was newly sober and uncomfortable. And then 10 years later, we get together for this fourth one. And it just felt like on-camera, I was so much more comfortable.”