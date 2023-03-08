‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Arrested After Allegedly Kicking Woman

Bam Margera is in hot water once again. The Jackass star landed in jail last week on domestic violence charges after he allegedly kicked a woman.

According to TMZ, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a home in Escondido, CA around 5:30 am on Thursday, March 2. When they arrived the alleged victim told officers that the former reality star kicked her.

Following the accusation, the officers arrested Magera and booked him at the Vista Detention Facility on one charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner, or fellow parent.

The publication noted that the woman referred to Bam Margera as her “husband,” but sources claim she was not Nikki Boyd, Margera’s wife, who recently filed for separation. Instead, they believe she is his current girlfriend.

The day after he was booked, Margera was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail, according to the police department.

A spokesperson with the District Attorney’s office told the publication that they will not file formal charges against the 43-year-old due to a lack of evidence. As of yet, there is no news if another office will take action.

Bam Margera’s Wife Files For Legal Separation

The news comes less than a month after Boyd legally separated from Magera following 10 years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Boyd officially filed paperwork on Tuesday, February 14th. In them, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and she noted September 14, 2021, as the date of separation.

Her attorney, David Glass, told TMZ that Boyd made the decision to end her marriage after Bam Margera allegedly visited his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with Boyd, while under the influence.

Glass later issued a statement to PEOPLE and shared that Boyd could no longer tolerate Margera’s drug and alcohol abuse.

The Jackass star had been in court-ordered rehab and left treatment early, without permission, multiple times. While a judge forced him to return each time he left, a lawyer ultimately helped him legally leave the treatment center.

However, friends and family have expressed concern over his mental and physical well-being in the weeks and months that followed.

“Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,” Glass said. “Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober and to trying to preserve her family.”