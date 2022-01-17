‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Recalls Injury from Stunt That Will Make Every Man Wince

He has been doing incredibly ridiculous stunts on television and the big screen for more than 20 years. And now, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville is recalling one injury from a stunt that he will never forget. It will also make every man out there wince.

During a recent interview with Variety, the Jackass star revealed that he broke his… man part… during a 2007 stunt while he tried to flip a motorcycle. The injury notably left Knoxville with a catheter for three-and-a-half years. “I broke my gym dog a number of years ago. That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

The Jackass castmate also stated that the doctors told him a couple of centimeters down and his penis would’ve been out of commission. “But I had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information.”

Despite the injury, Knoxville went back to doing stunts and even made Jackass 3 and now 4, which will premiere next month. Speaking about the latest film of the franchise and if it is the last movie, Knoxville declared, “Someone wrote it was the last one, but we never said it was the last one. I mean, it could go on… we could do another one if we wanted. I don’t know if we want to, but we could let the old guys come in and have fun. But put it more on the young cast. I don’t know.”

Knoxville went on to add that he and the crew stated that first the two films they were like never again. “And then there we made a third one and now we make a fourth one. So, we’re never saying never.”

‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Qualifies for WWE’s Royal Rumble

Earlier this month, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville revealed he qualified for the WWE’s Royal Rumble. “I want to do something else, something big. That’s right, I wanna make a run for the Rumble. That’s right, WWE’s Royal Rumble. Thirty men enter, one guy is is left standing. That’s me.”

The Jackass cast member also declared that training has officially begun for the wrestling event. “Not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope. LAUGHABLE!”

Knoxville, who signed the post as “World Champ,” went on to add, “The way I’m looking at it, I am giving myself a 100% chance of winning.”

However, WWE star Sami Zayn, criticized Knoxville and said the stuntman didn’t have what it takes to compete in the WWE ring. “This isn’t Jackass. I’m trying to be nice about this. But you’re not qualified to do this.”

Knoxville addressed the upcoming event with Variety. “I’m not doing the Royal Rumble; I’m winning the Royal Rumble. People don’t know my wrestling skills and they’re about to see them. I’ve seen their current list of Superstars and they don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope. That, I guarantee.”