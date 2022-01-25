‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Describes His Worst Injuries from Franchise

We’re a little over a week away from the premiere of the newest addition to the Jackass film franchise. After multiple delays, Jackass Forever will hit theaters on Feb. 4. During a recent interview promoting the new movie, star Steve-O opened up about the crew’s wild stunts. He also described in detail his worst injuries sustained while filming over the years. Needless to say, there’s quite a few.

For a crew of wild stuntmen who have been entertaining fans since their show on MTV came out in 2000, it’s saying something that Steve-O is the standout of the bunch. The hospital bills for the one Jackass star alone have to be astronomical, so we hope he has good health insurance.

In fact, the 47-year-old has injured himself so many times he used to have trouble deciding which is the worst of his career. Yet that changed when he sustained third-degree burns to a large portion of his body. Recently, Steve-O spoke about the injuries to local Milwaukee station TMJ4 .

“I found that question frustrating until I had a definitive answer after having third-degree burns on 15 percent of my body,” Steve-O explained to the outlet.

During the same interview, interviewer James Groh asked the Jackass star how many bones he’s broken. Steve-O amusingly said, “If you count teeth, well into the 20s.” Groh also questioned Steve-O about his “most ridiculous stunt” and if he regretted any of them.

“I had a medical professional put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject this drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me while I was in a full sprint,” he shared before sharing his regret. “My regret is that I didn’t do more. There were certain stunts that I didn’t commit to that I wimped out on.”

‘Jackass’ Star Explains How He Formed His Signature Voice

Fans of Jackass know Steve-O’s unique, gravelly voice well. It’s super distinct, but how did he come about his signature voice? During a clip posted to his YouTube account, he addressed his voice transformation.

Years ago, he was having issues with his vocal cords, mainly because he didn’t use them the way most people do. Eventually, he went to see a throat doctor who found something out of the ordinary. Upon inspection, the throat doctor discovered that he used a different throat muscle to speak, which is why his iconic voice sounds so gravelly.

Following the discovery, Steve-O’s friends urged him to seek out a vocal coach to help correct the issue. Especially since it could have health implications down the road. Yet the Jackass star doesn’t want his signature voice to change one bit.

“I don’t even know if I want my voice to change,” he said. “I kind of like getting recognized over the phone and my girl darn sure doesn’t want anything different. But I’m still going to give it hell because maybe I can use it in a more healthy way.”