James Cromwell Rescues Baby Pig From Slaughterhouse and Names It ‘Babe’

Longtime actor and well-known animal-rights activist James Cromwell reportedly saved a baby pig from a slaughterhouse and named it after one of his most famous films.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cromwell teamed up with the animal-rights organization PETA to save the baby pig. He then named it “Babe.” Cromwell shared that he decided to assist in rescuing the pig after learning it had fallen off a truck on the way to a slaughterhouse. The poor animal was discovered on the side of the road. It was injured and covered in mud.

James Cromwell, who is an honorary PETA member, previously stated that Babe inspired him to go vegan. He met with the little girl virtually on Friday (April 7th). The animal was then transferred to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Pennsylvania. PETA shared a recording of Cromwell and Babe meeting.

In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, Cromwell explained, “Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs’ intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming the movie Babe changed my life and my way of eating, and so I jumped at the chance to save this real-life Babe.”

Cromwell then shared that every pig deserves to live in peace and joy at a sanctuary as well as “choosing when to frolic, where to forage, and how to spend their time.” However, he noted that very few pigs are able to do so.

Entertainment Weekly went on to report that Babe will have a new life at the 100-acre sanctuary. The property is full of other pigs, alpacas, chickens, and cows.

James Crowell Has Been Arrested For Speaking Out Against Animal Cruelty

In 2022, James Crowell reflected on his arrest record and how he has been arrested numerous times while speaking out against animal cruelty.

“[My arrest record] really isn’t such a big deal,” Cromwell told Variety. “We’ve been arrested a couple of times and it seems to make a difference. It would be not just as fun if it didn’t.”

James Cromwell stated he believes that progress has been made. “Which is a counterpoint to the despair and grief that you feel about what you see mostly around us, which is unconsciousness and cruelty and abuse.”

Crowell then recalled when he was first arrested for protesting. He said the cops were mad at protesters because there was a funeral for a couple at the same time. “They thought we did schedule it on purpose,” he explained. “So when he put the cuffs on me, he really ground them in, then he put me on the plastic seat in the back and your hands are [behind you] and there’s no room for my knees, so you’re pushed against the seat back with your handcuffs on, it hurts like my son of a b—!