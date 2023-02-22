Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s Brother, Dead at 28: New Details Emerge

A report has emerged that details who last spoke to the late Jansen Panettiere and how he was found on the day of his death.

Jansen, the brother of Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere, passed away on Feb. 19 for reasons that are not yet known. He was 28 years old.

Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, Jansen’s father, apparently spoke to his son on the phone the night before Jansen suddenly died. PEOPLE reports that Skip told the Orangetown Police Department that Jansen seemed well shortly before a friend found his body in his New York apartment.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“He spoke to [the] deceased via telephone the night before, and he sounded okay,” reads the document.

A Friend Discovered Jansen Panettiere Cold and ‘Unresponsive’

The report also details that Benjamin Brown, a friend of Jansen Panettiere, is who discovered the young actor’s body.

Brown and Jansen had allegedly scheduled a business meeting that day. When Jansen failed to arrive, Brown visited Jansen’s New York apartment and found him “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive.”

Jansen was not breathing by the time Brown arrived, and his body was cold. Brown called 9-1-1 and attempted to revive him with CPR until the paramedics arrived.

First responders said that they found Jansen in his living room laying on his back when they arrived. After checking his vitals, they pronounced him dead at the scene and transported him to a local morgue.

Authorities revealed to TMZ that Brown called for help around 5:30 pm. And after investigating, they do not believe foul play was involved in the death.

The Promising Actor Bill Dozens of Credits during his 20-Year Career

Jansen Panettiere broke into Hollywood when he was only 8 years old and amassed 43 projects during his 20-year career, four of which have yet to release.

He’s most known for several appearances on Blues Clues and for guest appearances on series such as Even Stevens, Third Watch, and The Martial Arts Kid. Panettiere also did several voice-over projects for animated shows like the Hollie Hobby franchise, The X’s, and Robots.

He also starred alongside his sister in her 2004 Disney Channel Original Movie, Tiger Cruise.

Because of Jansen’s promising career, he was nominated for a Young Artist Award for his part as Luke in The Last Day of Summer when he was 14 in 2008.