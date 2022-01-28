Jason Momoa Joins Cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Jason Momoa of “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” has been in the news a lot as of late for reasons that do not pertain to his acting. However, Deadline reported Friday that Momoa has joined the cast of “Fast & Furious 10” with Vin Diesel and company.

Momoa joins an already stacked cast for the tenth film by Vin Diesel and Justin Lin. Other actors expected to join Momoa and Diesel include Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang for the next movie in the series.

Nothing else is known about the movie slated to come out in 2023 in regards to the storyline. In 2021, “F9” grossed over $720 million at the box office.

John Cena on ‘Fast & Furious 10’

After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s comments on whether or not he would return for the tenth movie, it certainly seems unlikely the former WWE star returns to the series. However, another WWE superstar, John Cena, is open to the idea of returning to the series.

Cena, who played Dom’s brother in the series, is open to returning to the films. He told Good Morning America, “I can tell you this: you probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed like [Peacemaker], but I really hope you see me in Fast 10. I know they’re gearing up for production and I would love nothing more than to return to the franchise. I’m a big fan myself.”

Vin Diesel on The Series

Will there only be two more films in the “Fast & Furious” series? That’s something fans are dying to know. Diesel spoke to Vulture about the future and his character.

He said, “Fair question. No. I love the fact that I get to play Dom Toretto. The finale comes because every good story needs a finale; because every book that you’ve read has a last chapter; because that’s the nature of storytelling. I’m sure that there are people that would love for Fast to continue on and on and on and on. The universe, the Fast Universe, will do that, clearly, and there’ll be different iterations of stories and different storylines that are played out within the future. But in terms of this mythology, I think we owe it to the fans — even though I suspect it’ll feel bittersweet to a lot of people — to give them the finale.”

He enjoys the role. He also mentions that it all has to end at some point. Even if the fans would love for the show to seemingly never end, similar to how fans of “The Walking Dead” felt years ago. However, he says that it is ultimately the best way to go is to end it at some point. To have a last chapter for the fans. For closure’s sake.