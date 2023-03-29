Jason Priestley Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘90210’ Costar Luke Perry 4 Years After His Death

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry is being remembered by friend and co-star Jason Priestley four yeas after Perry’s death. Priestley recently reflected on his friendship with Perry both on and off-air before he died in March 2019.

“Luke and I obviously were really good friends when we were working on the show together,” Priestley said during the March 27 episode of David Lascher and Christine Taylor’s Hey Dude…The 90s Called podcast. “We were really good friends outside of that too.”

Luke Perry Had Habit fo Showing UIp At Jason Priestley’s Home Unannounced

And during their free time while filming, Luke—who played Brandon’s best friend Dylan McKay on the CBS series—would show up to Jason’s house unannounced. But as Jason, who played Brandon, clarified in real life Luke was not rolling up in his character’s classic convertible Porsche, E Online reports.

“He lived three blocks away from me in Los Angeles and he would just ride his bike over to my house and ring the doorbell,” Jason Priestley recalled. “I’d be like, ‘Who’s here?’ and I’d open the door and it’d be Luke, like, ‘Hey dude, what’s up!'”

Even after filming wrapped in the famous zip code in 2000, Priestley and Perry stayed close. In fact, they even collaborated on other projects throughout the years.

Priestley Says Every March Is ‘Bittersweet’ When It Comes To Perry’s Death

“We worked together a number of times outside of the show and we really enjoyed all the years we had together but unfortunately that got cut short,” Priestley, 53. explained. “It’s bittersweet every March when we go by the anniversary of his passing.”

Priestley went on to share the bittersweet message that came along with Luke’s sudden death. “It was a real freak thing that happened with him,” he added, “and it was a good reminder to spend time with people you love and never take any of it for granted.”

Priestley isn’t the only member of the class of ’93 that shared stories of their bond with the TV heartthrob. In 2021, Tori Spelling reflected on how the Riverdale actor had stuck up for her against her abusive ex-boyfriend.

She recalled the situation on the Whine Down podcast in October 2021. “Yeah, Luke hated him and was very protective. At my parents’ Christmas Eve party one year, he was there and saw this ex-boyfriend, and they got into it.

“I was 19, so I was mad at him instead of realizing, in hindsight, that this guy loved me and was like, ‘I don’t care. I’m gonna go to bat for her,'” Spelling said. “He was a great friend.”