Jason Sudeikis And ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Crash White House Press Briefing

Actor Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso cast members met up with President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday. Their focus was on mental health issues and how to deal with them.

Apple TV+ announced on Sunday that the meeting would take place. Cast members joining the discussion include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance. The cast visited the White House briefing room on Monday ahead of the meeting with the Bidens

Jason Sudeikis Said President Biden Is Working To Make Sure Americans Know About Their Mental Health Options

Sudeikis said that President Biden and his team were working on making sure Americans know about the options that are available to help with mental health. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was a cornerstone of Biden’s “unity agenda.”

“I know in this town, a lot of folks don’t always agree right? And don’t always feel heard, seen, listened to,” Jason Sudeikis said. “But I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other.”

The president on Sunday tweeted a photo of a yellow poster bearing the word “BELIEVE” above a door leading to the Oval Office. The sign is reminiscent of one above Lasso’s office door in the AFC Richmond locker room on Ted Lasso.

‘Ted Lasso’ Has Tackled Mental Health Issues In Show’s Storyline

The Emmy Award-winning show, streaming its third season on AppleTV+, has tackled mental health issues in its storyline. Sudeikis plays an affable coach who seeks therapy after grappling with panic attacks, CNN reports.

“In regard to the mental health stuff, it was just there. It’s been there forever,” Sudeikis told Us Weekly in 2021. “But it’s really come up a lot in just knowing where the characters were headed. And how important it is to work on yourself to help your team. And I think that we were trying to explore that and personify it in a way and kind of trojan horse that there’s bigger issues in this fun, silly little comedy show.

“People have really responded to that,” Sudeikis continued, “And myself and other people in the cast and the writing staff get messages daily from people thanking them for really opening their eyes to what it means to go to therapy and what it means for someone in their own life to go to therapy and just speaking about these things and taking the stigma off of any form of health whether it be nutrition or mental, emotional health.”