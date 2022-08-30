‘Jaws’ Returning to Theaters This Weekend in Special 3D, IMAX Release

Just when we thought it was safe to get back into the water…It’s been nearly 50 years since the hit film Jaws took us into the deep blue sea as the killer great white terrorized a small beach resort village. Now the Steven Spielberg classic is returning to the movie theaters. This time, however, fans can catch Jaws in IMAX and ReadD 3D, giving us an entirely new experience with an iconic film favorite.

Steven Spielberg Makes Film History By Bringing Jaws To The Big Screen

Back in 1975, a then fairly unknown film director by the name of Steven Spielberg took on the task of adapting the Peter Benchley novel about a killer great white to the silver screen. The story followed a group of authorities from a quiet beachside resort who set out to take down a killer shark that has been terrorizing beachgoers.

Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfus, Jaws took about $9 million to make. This means the film ended up bringing in some unbelievable profits after earning around $472 million worldwide. The hit film also inspired three sequels over the years.

Jaws Is The Latest In A String Of Blast From The Past Films To Return To The Big Screen

The film industry, particularly the movie theater industry, saw a major dip in profits over the last few years following the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lockdowns taking effect all over the world in 2020 and into 2021, the production of big films fell to an all-time low.

To adjust to these changes, movie theaters and studios decided to take us back to the good ‘ole days. Bringing some of our favorite iconic films back to the big screen, like the return of Jaws.

Recently, another Steven Spielberg classic made a reappearance in the theaters, the 1982 sci-fi family favorite, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial.

Other films such as the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey dancing flick Dirty Dancing are making comebacks in our local movie theaters. Even much more modern flicks are coming back to the silver screen. 2021s Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters with an extra 11 minutes of footage. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also getting new life. As is the 2009 hit Avatar which will be hitting theaters just ahead of the film’s December 2022 sequel release.

Movie Theaters Are Welcoming Film Goers With The First Annual National Cinema Day

This Labor Day, movie theaters all across the country will be participating in the first annual National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3. This event will include some impressive ticket deals as low as $3 in over 3,000 theaters. Now, this may not mean we can catch Jaws for just $3 on IMAX, but it’s certainly an amazing opportunity for film lovers!

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” notes Jacki Brenneman, the president of the Cinema Foundation of the event.

“We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen,” Brenneman explains. “And by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”