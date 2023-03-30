Jay Leno Reveals He Got a ‘Brand New Ear’ While Detailing Injuries From Horrific Car Fire

Jay Leno is a new man after suffering two terrifying accidents in a row.

The comedian sat down with Dana Carvey and David Spade on the Fly on the Wall podcast on Thursday, March 29, and gave an update on his recovery from a car fire that left his face and body covered in third-degree burns and a motorcycle accident that caused several broken bones.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While both incidents were terrifying and possibly lifethreatening, Leno is in good spirits and fully recovered. But the injuries were so extensive that he had to have reconstructive surgery. And as he told the duo, he has some new parts.

“This is a brand-new ear,” he admitted. “When you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper. They’re so thin it just goes up.”

Jay Leno detailed the car fire while speaking to Hoda Kotb on the TODAY Show in December. At the time, he was working on a 1907 White Steam Car, which was part of his extensive personal classic car collection. The fuel line was clogged, so he was under the car working on that.

To clear the clog, he blew “some air through the line,” and it sprayed gasoline over his face. At the same time, “the pilot light jumped,” and his “face caught on fire.”

The 72-year-old spent weeks at the Grossman Burn Clinic in LA. And after he was stable enough to go home, he continued treatment, and he didn’t only get a new ear.

“This [is] an all-new face,” he shared. “I did it in eight days. I missed two shows.”

Jay Leno Reinjured His Face in a Motorcycle Accident Two Months Later

Unfortunately, he had another accident just two months after the fire. On January 17, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that gave him a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps after he “got clotheslined.”

The incident began because of another fire threat, which understandingly caused him to panic.

“You’re a 72-year-old guy and an 83-year-old motorcycle. What could go wrong?” he laughed. “I said, ‘Uh oh. It’s dripping gas. I don’t want to catch fire. Lemme turn around.’ I turn around in a parking lot and the guy had a wire across a parking lot but with no flag. And the sun was right here. And boom it just hit me.”

The injuries also re-scarred his new face, he explained. And he had to go right back to the plastic surgeon.

“It cut my face again,” he shared. “So I called my face guy. I go, ‘Listen, you know that face, you gave me that new face? I gotta get it fixed.’ [He asked], ‘What’d you do?’ I told him, I drove up there and he fixed it again.”