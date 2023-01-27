Jay Leno’s 30-Year Streak on NBCUniversal Abruptly Ends Months After Fiery Garage Accident

After three decades of working together, comedian and television host Jay Leno and NBC may be parting ways. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CNBC is likely to terminate Jay Leno’s reality show, Jay Leno’s Garage. This program showcases Jay chatting with renowned guests such as Keanu Reeves and Elon Musk while admiring his remarkable classic cars collection.

Jay Leno’s Garage has been part of CNBC since 2015. In response to the larger programming changes, CNBC has decided to cancel its usual primetime lineup and instead focus on reruns of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss as well as business documentaries.

For the past few months, Leno has had to endure a tough journey – in November he suffered from 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on his face, neck, and chest after an antique car burst into flames while he was working underneath it. He spent several consecutive days at the Grossman Burn Center and endured two surgeries before being discharged. After his release from the hospital, Leno recounted that he felt an immense burning sensation on his face during the incident and was lucky not to have lost one of his eyes.

To make matters worse, last week Leno incurred a significant injury from a motorcycle accident. It left him with broken ribs, collarbone, and kneecaps. Leno revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was thrown from his bike. “I’ve got a broken collarbone [and] two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he explained. Despite the numerous mishaps, the comedian remains adamant that he is in perfect condition. “But I’m okay! I’m okay, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Jay Leno’s sometimes topsy-turvy relationship with NBC

After a tumultuous transition from Johnny Carson, Jay Leno has been NBC’s steadfast host of The Tonight Show since 1992. The awkward saga of replacing the show (as David Letterman was vying for the same gig and eventually started his own CBS late-night program) resulted in Leno graciously passing on the reins to comedy legend Conan O’Brien in 2009.

Leno would soon realize the gravity of his mistake, prompting NBC to fear he might abandon them and jump ship to a rival network like Fox or ABC. As such, they decided to keep him with a 10 p.m. program known as The Jay Leno Show. The program was quite similar in format characteristics in comparison with his previous The Tonight Show.

In an effort to bring in higher ratings, NBC decided it was best for Leno to return to 11:30 p.m. They moved The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien to midnight. Unhappy with their decision, the team behind Conan pushed back. They eventually reached a settlement where O’Brien left NBC while Leno returned as host of The Tonight Show. It wasn’t until 2014 when he officially handed over hosting duties to Jimmy Fallon that his tenure had come full circle.

Leno is still the host of the syndicated game show, You Bet Your Life produced by Fox. However, with Jay Leno’s Garage now over and done with, it appears that his remarkable four-decade career at NBC will soon draw to a close.