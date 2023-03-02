Jenna Bush Hager Weighs In on Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today’

TODAY Show fans have been expressing their concern over not seeing anchor Hoda Kotb on there in the midst of her absence. Kotb’s co-host Jenna Bush Hager shared some thoughts about Kotb with viewers. This comes on the heels of Craig Melvin saying that Kotb is out due to a “family health matter.”

On Wednesday’s show, Hager said that “Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda.” Then, she said, “And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK. She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.”



Hager, 41, said that she hopes Kotb will return very soon. “We adore her, we’re sending our love to her, and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon,” Hager said. Geist followed up Hager’s comments with some of his own. “Can’t wait to see her back here. We love you very much, Hoda,” he said.

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb’s Last Appearance On Show Was On February 20

Hoda Kotb’s last appearance on TODAY was on Feb. 20 in a pre-recorded episode for President’s Day. Fans raised concerns after Kotb, 58, was missing from the show for longer than a week. They wanted to know what was going on, Parade reports.

Hoda Kotb shared some social media posts and that kicked in fans’ stress. The TODAY host posted some vague quotes and messages, such as a photo saying, “Choose Hope.” Hager, Melvin, and more hope their comments this week assure fans that Hoda Kotb is OK and will be back soon.

Savannah Guthrie Is Also Down With An Illness At This Time

Along with their concern for Kotb, TODAY viewers were thrown for a loop when Savannah Guthrie abruptly left the TV show around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Co-host Sheinelle Jones told viewers what happened, saying, “Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive.”To ensure both Guthrie’s safety and health and that of the cast and crew, she immediately left the set and continues to recover at home.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett had a funny moment with Kotb during an appearance last April. Rhett showed up and sang a little bit. We even got to see Rhett and Kotb sing together on a tune. He later wrote, “Be on the lookout for this collaboration Hoda Kotb. Thank you Today for the party that happened this morning!! Always such a blast.”