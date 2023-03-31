Jennifer Aniston Says Younger Generation Finds ‘Friends’ to Be ‘Offensive’

Nearly two decades after Friends came to an end, Jennifer Aniston opens up about how she believes the younger generation finds the hit TV series to be “offensive.”

During a recent interview with Variety, Aniston spoke about how comedy has evolved so much over the years that it’s considered difficult to be funny these days. “You have to be very careful,” Jen explained. “Which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

Jennifer Aniston also said that in the past, comedians could joke about a bigot and have a laugh. “That was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we’re not allowed to do that.”

That’s when she pointed out that a “whole generation of people, kids,” are now going back to watching Friends episodes and finding the show offensive. “There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through,” Aniston admitted. “But I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

Jennifer Aniston went on to declare that comedy is needed now more than ever. “Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided.”

Aniston starred in Friends for 10 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

Along With Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Spoke About the ‘Friends’ Storylines

While speaking to The Daily Beast last year, Lisa Kudrow had some thoughts about the show’s storyline and why it wasn’t as diverse as it should have been. “I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college,” she explained. And for shows especially, when it’s going to be a comedy that’s character-driven, you write what you know.”

However, Kudrow believes that the Friends creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, had no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of color. “I think at that time, the big problem that I was seeing was, ‘Where’s the apprenticeship?’”

When asked if she’s ever been approached about doing a Friends movie, Kudrow said never. “Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane] would be approached,” she explained. “But none of us would think of moving without them. But they always thought, ‘No, no. Here’s what we did. This is what we had for you.’”

Kudrow also said that if the Friends creators ever thought about doing a film, it would be a different cast. “I think it would need to be more current—and more diverse representation is not a bad idea, you know?”