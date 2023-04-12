Jennifer Garner Reveals Why, How She Keeps Her Kids Off of Social Media

While the majority of the world has a Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram account, Jennifer Garner states her kids aren’t interested in joining any social media platforms anytime soon.

While promoting her new AppleTV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, Garner spoke to TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about how and why she keeps her children off social media. “I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,” the actress explained. “Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat.”

Jennifer Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, stated her oldest daughter Violet is not missing out on the social media experience. “My eldest is grateful,” she revealed. “It’s a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We’ll see if I really hang in there.”

Garner then compared her parenting style with her role in the upcoming AppleTV+ series. Based on the 2021 book by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woman who teams up with her teenage stepdaughter to find her husband after he disappears. Garner noted that she understands the TV show’s role as a mom of teens herself.

“It’s really a story about motherhood,” Jennifer Garner explained. “I’m familiar. My teens are pretty great, so I can’t really toss them in there. It’s a different scenario, different friction, but I am familiar with being deeply embarrassing, yes.”

Jennifer Garner Reveals How She Pursued the ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Role

Along with discussing her parenting ways, Jennifer Garner recalled how she pursued the role in The Last Thing He Told Me. She told the TODAY hosts that Julia Roberts was initially up for the part. However, due to some scheduling conflicts, Roberts was unable to sign on to the project

“I put my kids to bed, I brewed some coffee, and I stayed up all night writing impassioned letters about, ‘I don’t do this really very often, but I really feel called to play this role, I love it so much and here’s why,’” Garner stated. She also said once she found out that Roberts was unavailable, she immediately jumped into action.

“I thought, ‘Oh before my colleagues and peers know about this, I have to get in there and go hardcore,’” she went on to add.

The Last Thing He Told Me will be premiering on AppleTV+ on Friday (April 14th). Along with Garner, others starring in the TV series include Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Angourie Rice.