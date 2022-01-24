‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Her Favorite Part of Being on the Show

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider opened up about what she feels is the best part of competing on the show.

“I think that the best part for me has been being on TV, you know, as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people,” said Schneider. “And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on ‘Jeopardy!'”

Schneider rose to prominence after starting a long streak of wins on Jeopardy!. As of last Friday, her winning streak spanned 38 straight competitions. This also puts her at the edge of beating previous record-holder Matt Amodio for second-longest winning streak. Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy! determines who keeps the title. Regardless of the record, she will be facing Amodio during the Tournament of Champions.

When discussing her success, Schneider remained humble. She said: “I’m not really sure about a lot of it; I never really expected to do this well. But I think the main secret is just being curious and spending my life learning a lot of stuff.”

Jeopardy! Champion Talks Trans Identity

Around Thanksgiving, Schneider wore a transgender flag pin on Jeopardy. After some controversy, she indicated that it was not a move to draw attention to herself. She is trans, and that is an important part of her identity, but it doesn’t define her.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show,” Schneider tweeted. “I am a trans woman, and I am proud of that fact, but I’m a lot of other things, too! The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television. I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor.”

She then continued to explain she “didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret.” She wanted people to “know that aspect of” her. Additionally, she chose to wear the pin around thanksgiving for a very specific reason.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday that is all about family,” the Jeopardy! champion explained. “And that can be hard for anybody who has been ostracized or otherwise cut off from their family…a group which, sadly, still includes a disproportionately high number of trans people, especially trans youth and trans people of color. So, it felt like a good time to show my membership in, and support of, a community that might be having a hard time right now.”

As a result, Schneider encouraged Jeopardy fans to donate to the Trans Lifeline and the Trans Legal this past holiday season.