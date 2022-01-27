‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says Her Goal Was ‘Just To Win Four Games’

Current Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider’s reign has come to an end after an incredible 40 wins and a whopping total of $1,382,800. With such an amazing legacy that she’s created for herself, you’d think that Schneider expected to place among the greats when she first became a contestant, but as it turned out, Schneider didn’t think she would even make it to double digits. As the No. 2 all-time winner and the first transgender person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, she’s made many headlines throughout her appearance on the game show.

Following her record-breaking run, Schneider spoke about the relatively low expectations she set for herself in the beginning. Probably hoping to avoid any disappointment, the Jeopardy! contestant hoped to just come away with four wins. Little did she know she would become the highest-earning woman in the competition’s history.

“When I started, my biggest goal was just to win four games. Not only did I end up winning 10 times as many, but I’ve heard from so many people, especially trans people and their loved ones, about how much it’s meant to them to see me succeed, and that’s something I will always, always be proud of,” the quiz show champion told PEOPLE.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Tried Out for Show Thanks to Her Father

Despite the fact that Schneider only expected to win four games, she knew she would be a good candidate for Jeopardy! According to trivia champ, the game show has been an important part of her life. In fact, she wasn’t even the first member of her family to try out for the show.

“Growing up, I always watched, and so did my parents — my dad had tried out for it and nearly got on — so it was always a part of my life,” she said. “I’ve got a good brain for it, so I just sort of felt like, ‘It’ll probably happen someday.’ ”

Schneider’s run finally came to a close after today’s episode against competitor Rhone Talsma. Her 40 wins put her in the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive victories list, Ken Jennings being the No. 1 winner with 74 games under his belt.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said following Wednesday’s episode. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

Regardless of her loss, Schneider is still very happy with her performance on Jeopardy!.

“This Jeopardy! run is most likely what I will be remembered for, and if so, I’d be quite content to have that as my legacy,” she said.