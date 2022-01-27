‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider’s Historic Win Streak Ends at 40 Games

What an amazing winning streak on Jeopardy! it has been for Amy Schneider. But it has come to an end at 40 games.

Schneider, who also earned nearly $1.4 million during her win streak, lost on Wednesday night’s episode that aired on TV. Let’s get a little more detail about this with some help from an article on Deadline.

She lost to challenger Rhone Talsma and will be taking home a total of $1,382,800 in winnings. The 40 wins puts her in the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive victories list behind Ken Jennings, who finished with 74 wins.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Finds Her Cash Winnings Put Her At No. 4 On List

Schneider’s $1,382,800 is the fourth-highest on the all-time regular-season cash winnings list behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700). She lost to Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who finished in first place with a score of $29,600 to Schneider’s $19,600.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said after the show aired on Wednesday. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

And, adds Schneider, “It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Talsma Hits Daily Double Late To Make It A Tight Contest

Talsma hit a key Daily Double late in Wednesday’s Double Jeopardy! round and responded correctly. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Schneider led with a score of $27,600, while Talsma had $17,600, but in the Final Jeopardy! category – “Countries of the World” – Talsma responded correctly while Schneider couldn’t come up with a response.

Schneider plans to return for this fall’s Tournament of Champions. Talsma will go up against two new challengers on Thursday’s show.

“I’m still in shock,” the new champion said. “This is my favorite show…I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”