Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world.

There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.

The reigning “Jeopardy!” champion nearly made a misstep in her most recent episode just yesterday (Friday). With a seemingly insurmountable lead heading into “Final Jeopardy!,” Schneider went for it with her wager. Unfortunately, she got the clue incorrect and lost a large sum of winnings. Host Ken Jennings was quick to remind her that she only lost “house” money. “Jeopardy!” shared the moment on social media after the match was over.

“Amy Schneider continues to win, even if today’s Final Jeopardy was tough!” the post says.

In the “Jeopardy!” video, Jennings tells Schneider that she should not dwell on the “loss” of house money.

“That’s not your money that you lost — that’s house money,” Jennings says to Schneider after the game. “It’s imaginary.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider’s Celebrity Status Grows

The long-reigning “Jeopardy!” champion has won over the show’s enormous fan base with superior intellect and subtle charm. Kind and unassuming, Amy Schneider has built up a fan base of her own who want to see her challenge Ken Jenning’s long-standing consecutive wins streak. Jennings famously won 74 straight “Jeopardy!” episodes in 2004. Until Amodio’s streak last year, no other contestant posed a serious threat to taking down Jennings’ winning streak. Many game show fans believe Amy Schneider can make a serious run at the record.

Schneider, an engineering professional from Oakland, California, is a big Golden State Warrior fan. She attended a game last week and received a standing ovation when her presence was announced. Not bad considering that her ovation was nearly as big as the one Klay Thompson go in returning to the court.

She grew up a big “Jeopardy!” fan and says appearing on the game show is a dream come true.

“It was just kind of overwhelming,” she says. “It is just something I’ve been wanting my whole life and to get it so unexpectedly at the last second was just really a special feeling.”