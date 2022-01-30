‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Discusses Mixed Feelings After Final Game

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider recently discussed her mixed feelings after her final game. Schneider absolutely dominated Jeopardy! during her time on the show. Schneider quickly became the first transgender person to qualify for the tournament of champions. She also broke tons of other records during her time on the show.

She made it up until her 40th game. This means she has the second-longest winning streak of all-time only behind Ken Jennings himself.

Of course, losing so far in can come with some mixed feelings. Schneider explained in an Entertainment Weekly interview all the good (and bad) that came with losing that game.

“[I felt] A lot of different feelings. I mean, the primary one was sadness. Being on Jeopardy is the most fun thing I’ve ever done, and I was so sorry to see it go,” she explained. During her time on the show, Schneider won over the hearts of fans and her fellow contestants.

But… she has to admit that it’s nice not having the pressure to come up with more charming little anecdotes.

“But it was definitely mixed with some feeling of relief. I know that one of the first thoughts I had was, ‘Well, I don’t have to come up with any more anecdotes!'” she joked.

But on a more serious note, ending her winning streak did mean she got to return home to her girlfriend, who she had never been apart from for that long.

” But just as much, I don’t have to come back down to L.A. and leave Genevieve, my girlfriend, at home anymore. Because that was really hard. We hadn’t really been separated for that period of time before I went on Jeopardy, and I didn’t enjoy that part of it,” she continued.

This is the Question that Lost Amy Schneider the ‘Jeopardy!’ Game

Amy Schneider came incredibly close to continuing on her streak, but ultimately, her getting tripped up with one question was her downfall.

It was in the countries of the World section. The clue was that the answer was “the only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the 10 most populous.”

The answer was supposed to be “What is Bangladesh?”

Schneider didn’t write anything, while competitor Rhone Talsma wrote down the correct answer and ultimately surpassed her. It was a blow to fans, who were wondering if she could beat even the record of Ken Jennings.

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider said in a separate interview. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”