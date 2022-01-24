‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Advice Ken Jennings Has Given Her

Amy Schneider is gaining on the Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings. Now, the gameshow champion is sharing the advice Jennings has shared with her as the Jeopardy! contestant continues with her historic run; breaking record after record on the popular answer-question game show.

“He’s limited in what he can tell me just because he’s the host,” Schneider tells Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos during a recent interview. “He has to stay neutral and whatever.”

However, the Jeopardy! champion notes, despite his need to remain mainly neutral as he hosts the long-running game show, the all-time Jeopardy! champ, Ken Jennings has still been able to share some much-appreciated advice. Not just to Schneider, but to all of the contestants he meets before a game.

“The advice he gives all of us before every game is just to relax and have fun and enjoy the moment,” Schneider tells Stephanopoulos of the sage advice given to her by her predecessor. “And that’s definitely something I’ve been trying to do.”

Of course, the Good Morning America host had to tease Schneider for her choice of words during their discussion when he asked the Jeopardy! champ about the word “trying” in her statement.

“Trying?” quips Stephanopolous.

“Oh, I’ve been enjoying it, let me be clear, ” laughs Schneider in response, noting that her long-lasting run on the quiz show has been beyond anything she could have ever imagined.

Schneider Poised To Make ‘Jeopardy!’ History

Tonight, Amy Schneider is poised yet again to make history on the popular game show as she competes for her 39th consecutive Jeopardy! win. Only two other players in Jeopardy! history, Ken Jennings and Matt Amodio have surpassed this milestone. Jennings shattered Jeopardy! records in 2004 with 74 consecutive wins and Amodio finished his 38 game run in 2021.

Last fall, Amanda Schneider made it to the top ten list of highest winnings during regular season Jeopardy! play. She quickly surpassed the other record-holders. By the end of the year, Amy Schneider had blown past many previous Jeopardy! champs, landing in fifth place with $1,307, 200 in total winnings. This, of course, is just behind the fourth-place all-time Jeopardy! winner, Matt Amodio who finished his run on the popular game show with a jaw-dropping $1,518,601.

As Amy Schneider was quickly making her way into the top spots for overall winnings on Jeopardy!, she was also gaining on some record-holders when it came to the number of consecutive wins on the popular and long-running quiz show. On January 14, 2022, Amy Schneider surpassed former contestant James Holzhauer’s previous record of 32 consecutive Jeopardy! wins. Now, she is aiming for another record as she approaches her 39th win during today’s episode, on Monday, January 24.