‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Reveals Her Buzzer Strategy

Amy Schneider is making history on the most popular game show, “Jeopardy!”

The current champion has a total of 38 wins, which makes her one of the top contestants of all time. In fact, only two other contestants have as many or more wins than her. They are Matt Amodio and our favorite host, Ken Jennings. Several reports said she has won over $1,300,000 and is ranked in fifth place overall for earnings.

Tonight’s episode will be the game-changer. Will Amy Schneider be the one who surpasses Matt Amodio’s 39-winning streak? Earlier today, Good Morning America had an interview with the one-and-only Amy Schneider. Find out what she revealed below.

Amy Schneider’s Interview With Good Morning America

The road to success hasn’t been easy for her. During the interview, Schneider discussed some challenges and revealed some major strategies that helped her succeed on the show.

At one point, the interviewer asked Amy to share some tips on her buzzer technique. “Tell us about your buzzer technique.”

Then, Amy Schneider quickly replied with no hesitation. “So I had researched from other past Jeopardy contestants and the advice that they gave,” she answered. “I practiced at home with a ballpoint pen, but you don’t really know until you get there. The strategy I had in mind, or the way I wanted to time it in that first game just wasn’t quite working as well as it needed to. For whatever reason, I just decided to throw that out, stop thinking about it, and just purely try to go on instinct. From then on, I’ve been really good at the buzzer.”

Throughout her years in school, she received really good grades. She knew she’d eventually appear on the show, but never expected this turnout. I mean, things like this don’t just happen to anyone. She has earned this with her hard work and dedication.

Amy Didn’t Expect to Ever Be Famous

During the interview, the GMA host asked Amy Schneider if she prepared for the stardom. “Were you prepared for being so famous?”

“No, not really,” she said honestly. “There was a big gap between the taping and the airing, so I had some time to get used to the idea. But I didn’t really know what it would be like, or how famous Jeopardy! famous is. It has been a lot, but it’s mostly been a fun experience.”

With all of her success on the show, fans are continuously following her Twitter account. In fact, she posts updates before every show. Although the taping occurs months before, she still has to get her fans excited. If you would like to see her prediction for tonight, check out her Twitter page here!