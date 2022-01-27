‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Reveals How She’ll Spend Her Winnings

Tonight was a huge night as Amy Schneider lost on Jeopardy! ending her 40 game streak. However, she has a lot of money to spend now.

When you become the second most-winning player ever and win over $1 million, you can’t be too upset to lose. The Oakland-based engineering manager is very happy with her time on the show. After all, what more could she have wanted? Besides beating Ken Jennings’ record of 74 games, she did about everything there is to do.

It all came down to Final Jeopardy! and a clue about Countries of the World. “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” While Schneider failed to come up with an answer, her opponent Rhone Talsma, was able to fill in the right answer. Bangladesh.

“It was certainly tough to lose,” Schneider said. “I’ll never forget that Bangladesh ends with an ‘h’ for the rest of my life!”

No woman ever in the history of Jeopardy! has won more games or more money than Schneider. She places second all-time in games won and fourth all-time in terms of money. Her $1,382,800 is going to go to be spent on a trip with her partner, Genevieve Lewis.

“We’re going to take a trip to Ireland and we’re thinking about where else we might go with it,” she explained. “And buying some fancy designer clothes I think is definitely, definitely on the list.”

That sounds like a good way to spend that extra money and enjoy some of the spoils of her record-breaking streak on the show. Now, the Tournament of Champions awaits the 40-game Jeopardy! champion. Including Matt Amodio.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Talks Being Defeated

Rhone Talsma played a great game on Jeopardy!. Throughout, he proved to be a skilled player. It wasn’t just correct answers, but his buzzer play as well. Amy knew she was in for a battle early and it ended up being her last of regular-season play. Schneider was humble in defeat and very complimentary of Talsma.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said via a statement. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

The Jeopardy! champion played so well for what seemed like months. However, nothing can last forever. Even the best of the best have been defeated at one point or another. Rhone has now taken control of the game. He is going to try to win some games to put together a streak of his own.