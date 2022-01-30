‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Reveals the ‘Most Meaningful’ Part of Her Experience

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider is certainly thankful for the money she’s earned during her 40-game streak. However, the cash prize isn’t nearly as valuable as the emotional prize she has won from her journey.

Schneider is the first transgender woman to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. And because of that, she is breaking new ground for the LGBT community. The importance of her spotlight was not lost on Schneider. And now that her winning streak has ended, the Jeopardy! champ has reflected on what it means to represent transgender people on the show.

“It’s definitely the most meaningful, rewarding experience out of all of it,” Schneider shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I knew that I was taking on some kind of burden, if you will, of representation by being on the show, especially once I started winning. Just being on the show has been done before, but I was the first trans person to be so successful. And I just wanted to be myself first and foremost, and beyond that, show everybody that trans people are just people. We’re randomly distributed in the population, and we’re just like anybody else. [I wanted to] just show people a trans person being successful in this very mainstream field.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Shares Response from Transgender Community

Of course, Schneider has received plenty of support from Jeopardy! watchers in the transgender community. And to some extent, she expected this. But what Schneider didn’t predict was the response from older demographics.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely heard from trans people, and just as importantly or meaningfully, from the parents and grandparents and loved ones of trans people,” the Jeopardy! champ said. “I wasn’t expecting that in the same way, but once it started coming in, I realized it is an older demographic that watches Jeopardy, and many of them hadn’t had much exposure to trans people.”

Schneider knew that her legendary run on Jeopardy! would further show the world how transgender people deserve to be in the limelight just like everyone else. But what she later discovered was that she also provided an example for families and loved ones of trans individuals.

“And even the ones that were accepting of their trans loved ones were also just afraid for them, and worried that they couldn’t be successful in the world because of being trans,” Schneider shared. “And showing them that that wasn’t true, I think, has made a lot of lives better, and I’m really happy about that.”

While Schneider’s streak on regular Jeopardy! has ended, she will appear again for the Tournament of Champions against fellow all-time greats, Matt Amodio and Jonathan Fischer. Until then, she’ll be watching game show reruns and practicing her Final Jeopardy answers.