“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider is sharing tips on how to successfully use and time the game show’s buzzer. After breaking Matt Amodio’s record for 38-consecutive wins, she is sharing her buzzer tips with fans of the game show.

In a new Instagram clip, host and first-place consecutive-game winner Ken Jennings asks Schneider what her strategy is. “Just, I got good at it when I stopped thinking about it,” Schneider says. “Like, my rational mind would always be a little early or a little late. So when I just go by feel, it’s a lot better.”

In an interview with ABC News, the contestant adds that she had been practicing her timing long before she was on the show. Schneider began clicking a pen at home to simulate the buzzer.

“I did practice with a pen at home and did my best to be, you know, timing it to right when the host finishes and everything like that. But, you know, you don’t know until you get there how it’s actually going to do, the at-home practice can only do so much.”

After her first game, she let go of her past preparation and tried not to overthink it.

“In my very first game, I was really, you know, not struggling but just not quite right on time where I needed to be,” she says. “I suddenly just decided to kind of throw out all the preparation I’d done and just kind of stoped thinking about it and just sort of go by instinct.”

“Jeopardy!” Fans React

Fans of “Jeopardy!” love seeing Amy Schneider succeed. Now ranked as having the second-highest consecutive wins, viewers are wondering how far she will go.

“I can’t wait until she unseats Ken!! I wonder if he’ll cry!?!” one fan writes.

“I’m veryyy confused and surprised to see people annoyed with Amy winning. I think it’s so exciting to see records being broken! Her knowledge is awesome to watch! 👏” another adds.

Amy Schneider stays humble, no matter how many wins she has under her belt.

“It still feels unreal,” she says. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, “Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

The contestant only expected to win three or four games.

“What I was really expecting, and I told everybody this, I was like ‘I think if things go well I can win three or four games. That was sort of the number that I had in mind. So yeah, obviously I was underselling myself.”