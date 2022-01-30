‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Talks Recent Big Winning Streaks on the Show

In less than a year’s time, we’ve seen three Jeopardy! out of the 12 total contestants get to more than 10 victories. And while the trend is no doubt an impressive statement on today’s trivia whizzes, it’s also become a point of contention among the game show’s fans. Some have even gone so far as to say the recent streak of double-digit winners is a part of a conspiracy. However, the champs, themselves, have refuted this wild theory, including the most recent victor, Amy Schneider.

Earlier this week, Schneider’s streak ended at 40 games. She managed to bring home just shy of $1.4 million in prize money, putting her in fourth place on Jeopardy!‘s list of all-time cash winners. Not to mention, she’s also in the No. 2 spot for all-time consecutive victories, right behind Ken Jennings with 74 wins.

In regards to the relationship between Schneider’s and the previous champs’ impressive wins, the Jeopardy! legend doesn’t believe there’s any correlation.

“For one thing, once I started getting on the streak, it surprised me that there haven’t been more over the years, just because having that familiarity with the buzzer timing seems like such an advantage once you’ve won a few games,” Schneider explained to Entertainment Weekly. “So to that extent, it just seems natural that there should be some long streaks, and I’m not sure why there haven’t been.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Says Winning Streaks Are ‘Just Statistical Clustering’

Schneider also referred to a fellow all-time champ’s words of wisdom regarding the recent streaks.

“Other than that, I think James Holzhauer said, ‘There’s not a reason. It’s just statistical clustering. Sometimes this sort of thing will happen,'” the Jeopardy! champ quoted.

“I tend to think that’s probably most of the answer,” she continued. “But if there’s anything else, I think it’s the revolution in the years since James played. People take the game a lot more seriously as a game and thinking about how to play it and maximizing their chances of winning. So I think that that may be a factor as well.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Former Champ Admitted to Mental Exhaustion Before Final Game

When Schneider geared up for her final game on Jeopardy!, something felt different than the previous 39 games. After exerting so much intellectual energy on the show, Schneider admitted that the rest of her life started to take a toll on her performance. Eventually, it was exhaustion that finally got the best of her.

“The biggest was simply mental fatigue; flying from Oakland to LA, long, mentally draining taping days, all while trying to keep the rest of my life running, really added up,” Schneider said. “The game itself was always fun, but everything else was wearing thin.”

Though Schneider’s reign on Jeopardy! has ended, she will certainly be remembered as one of the greatest to ever grace the stage.