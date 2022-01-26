‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Was Trying to Intimidate Matt Amodio for the ‘Tournament of Champions’

Following Monday’s record-breaking performance, current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is officially second in all-time wins on the game show. She passed former champion Matt Amodio who just set his own record a few months back. It’s been a whirlwind experience for Schneider, but she’s already got the Tournament of Champions and Amodio in her sights.

While speaking to legendary Jeopardy! champion turned host Ken Jennings, Schneider opened up about her recent strategy. Jennings knows the ins and outs of the game show extremely well, especially since he still holds the record for most consecutive wins. In 2004, Jennings made history with a 74-game winning streak that is still the mark to beat to this day.

Now that he’s been on both sides of the Jeopardy! podium, Jennings has a unique understanding of the game show. Therefore we’re sure he can appreciate Amy’s recent tactics of wanting to intimidate her future Tournament of Champions opponent, Matt Amodio. During tonight’s episode, Jennings asked Schneider about moving up to second place on the all-time wins list.

“What did that mean to you to notch up that [39th] win, putting you in second place?” Jennings asked Schneider.

“Well, it’s funny. I was thinking about it, and I was like, ‘Well, I know that Matt Amodio is waiting in the Tournament of Champions.’ So I was like, ‘I should definitely beat his streak to sort of be intimidating.’ But when it happened, I was like, ‘Did I just put more pressure on myself? Has this backfired?’ But I guess we’ll just find out,” Amy Schneider shared.

“You’re already thinking about the Tournament of Champions. I love it,” Jennings responded.

The game show’s 2022 Tournament of Champions will air later this year with exact dates to be determined. Considering the tourney will include two of the top three champions of all-time, Jeopardy! fans have a lot to look forward to this year.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Admits She’s Nervous About the ‘Tournament of Champions’

Maybe it’s all a case of reverse psychology. Amy Schneider said she wanted to intimidate Matt Amodio previous to their matchup in the Tournament of Champions later this year. However, she also recently admitted that Amodio and the tournament itself intimidate her. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Schneider opened up to host George Stephanopoulos about the tournament and facing Amodio.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’m also a little bit intimidated by it,” Schneider explained. “When I first started, I wasn’t sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio and I was really hoping I wouldn’t. And now it turns out I’m going to have to anyway.”

If Amodio would’ve continued his win streak a bit longer, the pair would’ve faced off. Now, Jeopardy! fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for later this year during tournament play.

“It’s going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun,” Schneider added.