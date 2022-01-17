’Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider’s Win Streak Has Ratings Skyrocketing

Amy Schneider’s current win streak has Jeopardy! ratings absolutely skyrocketing. Schneider has now smashed multiple records and made Jeopardy! history in more ways than one. And fans from all over are tuning in to watch her compete.

In fact, the decades-old quiz show became the highest-rated non-sports program on broadcast and Cable TV for the week of December 27th. Jeopardy! airs in syndication, therefore we don’t get the ratings until two weeks after episodes are released. But it’s an incredible amount of people tuning in, and that many people are tuning in to watch Schneider continue to climb the Jeopardy! ranks.

So let’s take a look at the numbers, shall we?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jeopardy! amassed around 9.7 million viewers per episode. This beats out even Yellowstone, which gained 9.34 million. It also beat out almost every network’s New Year’s Eve special in numbers. In its 2021-2022 season, Jeopardy! had an average of 9.2 million viewers per episode.

Schneider Just Beat a ‘Jeopardy!’ Record

Amy Schneider is besting earnings and win streak records left and right. She recently ranked #3 for a consecutive amount of games won. She currently sits behind Ken Jennings who has won 78 games in a row and Matt Amodio, who has won 38 games in a row.

She is also the only woman to ever amass over $1 million in earnings. She is also the first openly Transgender contestant to ever qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

But to beat out someone like James Holzhauer for the third-most games won.

“I’m just blown away,” Schneider said on the show “I’ve said, I did start to think about this number [33 wins] a while ago. But I didn’t really think [I’d get here]. That only two other people have done this is just hard to wrap my mind around.”

Fans are really excited to see Schneider take the lead, regardless of who they feel has the better strategy. In the comments of a video posted by Jeopardy! of Schneider discussing her winning streak.

“I appreciate Amy so much, on so many levels! Go Amy!” one fan wrote.

“I want her to knock down Ken’s record so we can see him react in real time,” another fan teased. Jennings currently is hosting the show.

With a ton of earnings and an interesting, careful strategy, it makes sense that the ratings would boost because of Amy Schneider. Her excitement to be on the show is infectious and she’s an inspiration to many aspiring Jeopardy! players.

Hopefully, she’ll continue on this winning streak as we head into yet another weak.