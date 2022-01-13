‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Show Will Release MLB-Style Daily Box Scores

Prepare for some major analysis, “Jeopardy!” fans. The quiz show just announced they’ll be releasing stats via daily box scores on every single game.

The MLB uses box scores to update fans on the specific performances of teams and individual players. These box scores track everything from types of hits to fielding plays to runs. “Jeopardy!” won’t be tracking those specific stats on their players, but the format will be a very similar set-up.

Instead, fans will get a good look at “lock-in” or “buzzer” data, per “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies. He wrote an article for the show’s website detailing how the box scores would work going forward.

The show made the decision to release these stats given the impressive run of super champions like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. Some fans have wondered how contestants like these two can be so successful, especially nearly back-to-back in the same season. Well now, “Jeopardy!” has released the data to prove these champions’ success from a numbers perspective.

The box scores detail how many attempts contestants make on the buzzer, how many times they’re successful, and what their success percentage on the buzzer is for the regular and “Double Jeopardy!” rounds. You can also view the correct vs. incorrect number of responses and that success percentage. Daily Double data shows how much money a contestant gains or loses during a round. You can also see the end-of-round scores for each contestant.

At the very bottom of the box, “Jeopardy!” lays out the champion’s cumulative record. Since we’re in the middle of Schneider’s fantastic win streak, fans get a day-by-day breakdown of Schneider’s incredible winnings data over the last 31 games.

‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Names the Quiz Show a ‘Sport’ and Fans are Here For It

When introducing the concept of “Jeopardy!” box scores, executive producer Michael Davies led in with a quote from journalist George F. Will: “Sports serve society by providing vivid examples of excellence.”

Davies followed up the quote by saying, “As a rabid sports fan, I couldn’t agree more with his observation. But can you think of more vivid examples of excellence than the dominating performances of Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio on Jeopardy! this season? Maybe, in some significant ways, Jeopardy! also has many of the qualities of a major league sport.”

When fans on Twitter read Davies’ announcement about the box scores, they quickly picked up on the reference to “Jeopardy!” as a sport.

“My favorite sport is finally publishing some proprietary sabermetrics in box score form,” Twitter user Ian Pickus wrote.

Fan Gillian Russo said, “1) this is cool 2) if we’re calling Jeopardy a sport now then give me a foam finger and call me a sports fan.”

Journalist J. Justin Boggs also commented, “Love that Jeopardy is looking more like a sport. Would love to see more competitions and opportunities for past champs to compete again.”

What do you think of “Jeopardy!” being a sport?