‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s When Fans Can Expect Next Tournament of Champions

For all the Jeopardy!” fans eagerly awaiting the next Tournament of Champions: We finally know when it will air!

Unfortunately, per executive producer Michale Davies, it likely won’t air until this November. So, we’ve got quite a while before we see the epic showdowns between super champions, Professors Tournament victors, and other high-winning “Jeopardy!” contestants.

Davies slipped in a mention about the Tournament of Champions in his recent “Jeopardy!” editorial. He wrote the editorial to introduce the brand new daily box scores, which will give fans an inside look at daily game stats.

And since Davies wants people to view “Jeopardy!” as its own “sport,” he brought up how the Tournament of Champions (ToC) will factor into that sports-schedule model.

“Over the 37 previous seasons of ‘Jeopardy!,’ the ToC has taken place in six different months and, in eight seasons, not at all! Well, we are delighted to announce that going forward, ‘Jeopardy!,’ the major league sport that it is, is going to have a structured season and postseason every year,” Davies wrote.

“Returning to its rightful and traditional place in the calendar in November, this year’s ToC will feature Amy and Matt, our Professor’s Tournament champion Sam, Jonathan, Tyler, Andrew, Courtney, and many more of your favorite players and champions since the last ToC,” Davies continued.

He added that the game show wants to work closely with their network and brand partners to ensure they “bring an unprecedented amount of national and local attention to what should be an unprecedented event. This is our Super Bowl! And we need to treat it as such.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champs Prepare for Upcoming Tournament of Champions

Now that we know that the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is happening this November, let’s take a look at the champs who are in the running to compete.

Executive producer Michael Davies already confirmed a few familiar faces. Current reigning champ Amy Schneider, who’s won 31 consecutive games as of Thursday, Jan. 13, will definitely compete. She’ll face off against fellow super champ Matt Amodio, who won 38 consecutive games earlier this season.

Davies also mentioned Sam Buttrey, winner of the Professors Tournament. Then we have 11-day winner Jonathan Fisher, 7-days champs Courtney Shah and Brian Chang, 6-day winner Zach Newkirk, 5-day winner Andrew He, 5-day winner Tyler Rhode, and 4-day winner John Focht.

Those are all the contestants listed on the Tournament of Champions website tracker. We’re not sure who else Davies and the “Jeopardy!” crew might consider for a coveted spot in the 15-player tournament.

But Newkirk is already prepping for the tournament. He quote tweeted the daily box score announcement on Twitter and wrote, “Buried here is an announcement on the next Tournament of Champion’s timing (November!?). This should give me plenty of time to procrastinate learning everything ever and to think of one semi-interesting anecdote.”

He likely won’t be the only previous contestant desperately cramming info before the next Tournament of Champions.