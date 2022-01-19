‘Jeopardy!’ Breaks Down the Statistics of How Contestants Performed in Tuesday’s Game

Now that “Jeopardy!” has introduced these new daily box scores, we can track contestants’ stats and progress on specific categories of the game.

Amy Schneider continued her incredible win streak last night with her 35th win. This makes it seem like she’s absolutely knocking the competition out of the water, but these daily box scores allow us to break down how each contestant performed in the game. It could’ve been a close match leading up to the “Final Jeopardy!” round, or maybe one contestant’s Daily Double wager killed their streak before it even began.

Let’s dive in.

Breaking Down Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Game

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Schneider faced off against Dan Tobin and Taryn Agati. Although Schneider made the most attempts to buzz in at 26, Tobin and Agati also made impressive showings with 21 and 22 attempts, respectively.

But their success in buzzing in before Schneider was shockingly low for the regular “Jeopardy!” round. Out of her 26 attempts, Schneider succeeded with 20 of them, equaling a 77% buzz in success rate.

What’s even more impressive, however, is the percentage that Schneider got correct for this first round. She only answered one question incorrectly for a 95% success rate. The other contestants also answered well, with Tobin getting 75% correct and Agati getting 100% correct. Of course, they also answered fewer questions than Schneider.

The returning “Jeopardy!” champ succeeded in finding the Daily Double, but she answered incorrectly. This lost her $4,000, but she still ended the round with $7,400.

Schneider had better luck with the Daily Doubles in the “Double Jeopardy!” round. She found both and answered both correctly, adding a combined $8,000 to her total. The returning champ also earned an 86% buzz in score and 95% correctness score, solidifying her lead. Tobin held steady at 75% for correctness, and actually improved his rate of buzzing in before Schneider and Agati at 31%.

Agati attempted to buzz in almost as many times as Schneider. but she only successes 30% of the time for her number of attempts. Her correctness score also dropped down to 50%.

What Happened in the Final Round?

Going into the “Final Jeopardy!” round, Schneider had a runaway lead of $35,400. Tobin came in second to start at $5,000, while Agati trailed with $400.

Lucky for Schneider that she started with such a lead. She bet $20,000 on her final answer only to answer it incorrectly. This dropped her to $15,400. No other contestant had enough to wager to catch up with her, even though Tobin answered correctly. He added $500 to his score, while Agati dropped to zero.

So, the reigning “Jeopardy!” champ earned her 35th straight win. If she’d answered that final question correctly, then she would’ve added way more to her running total. But it’s still impressive as is at $1,164,000.

Check out the box score for yourself below. And stay tuned for Schneider’s next match tonight.