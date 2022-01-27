‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Gives New Champ Major Shoutout for Wearing ‘Outstanding’ Accessory

The hit game show “Jeopardy!” has a brand new champion for the first time in 40 episodes when Amy Schnieder began her run.

The new “Jeopardy” champion has an interesting sense of style, to say the least. With his plain brown sweater, he wore round-frame glasses with bright, neon yellow details. Despite the interesting choice in eyewear, Rhone Talsma did not look out of place even one bit. In fact, his fashion accessories drew lots of comments from “Jeopardy!” fans across the globe. It also caught the attention of “Jeopardy!” legend Buzzy Cohen, who wears a similar style of bifocals. Cohen took to social media after the episode to compliment the new champion on his impeccable fashion sense.

Any time someone wears an outstanding garment or accessory (like these glasses) I should be given 1:00 of air time to offer a rebuttal and defend my title as Jeopardy!’s Official Dandy. @Jeopardy @embassydavies https://t.co/Cskhhz7lEW — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) January 26, 2022

“Any time someone wears an outstanding garment or accessory (like these glasses) I should be given 1:00 of air time to offer a rebuttal and defend my title as Jeopardy!’s Official Dandy,” he says in the post.

Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, is the new “Jeopardy!” champion after defeating Schneider in the most recent episode. Schneider led Wednesday night’s match for most of the game, holding the top spot until the “Final Jeopardy!” clue. The category for the final clue was “countries of the world” and both Schneider and Talsma made large bets. The game went down to the wire as the two contestants battled it out for the win. “Final Jeopardy!” would prove to be the determining clue as Talma got the correct answer and Schneider did not. The librarian breathed a huge sigh of relief after winning.

‘Jeopardy!’ Has a New Champion as Amy Schneider Departs

Talsma’s victory snapped Schneider’s 40 games winning streak in which she accumulated more than $1.3 million. He will now face a new set of “Jeopardy!” competition in tonight’s episode as he looks to start a winning streak of his own.

As for Amy Schneider, she will return to her engineering job in Oakland, California. The game show has made her a millionaire and she will figure out what to do with her new wealth once she has time to sort it all out. She was very complimentary of Talsma in a post-episode interview.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” the “Jeopardy!” champion says after the episode. “I loved hanging out with him, we had a great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”