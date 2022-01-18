‘Jeopardy!’ Celebrity Fan Explains How Amy Schneider Changed the Game

A famous dancer and model is explaining how Amy Schneider has changed the game of “Jeopardy!” forever: “I think it’s powerful.”

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. After 33 consecutive wins, she is the third all-time winner of the game show. This makes her the first woman to hold this title, as well as the first openly transgender contestant to make it this far.

Fans of the show are inspired by Schneider’s success. Dancer and model Leiomy Maldonado is thrilled to see the contestant breaking records on the show. As a transgender woman herself, Maldonado believes that she is spreading both love and awareness into people’s homes.

“It will [Amy] educate people and especially back in the day they were very ignorant about differences, very ignorant about different ways of how humans live their life,” she says. “So I think this is a great way to cross that bridge.”

The dancer believes that Schneider’s presence on screen is adding visibility for the entire community. This in turn, is creating more positive changes.

“The visibility nowadays is very important, especially for the kids,” she begins. “I hope there’s more love, more respect and more acceptance.”

Maldonado also believes that Schneider will become the highest-winning contestant in “Jeopardy!” history.

“I know it, I believe in her.”

Would Amy Schneider Host “Jeopardy!?”

Amy Schneider says that she would consider hosting “Jeopardy!” if the game show asked her. In an interview with the LA Times, she discusses the possibility.

“It would certainly be a cool experience,” she begins. “It’s a lot harder than it looks. Whether I’d actually even be good at it, I don’t know … But yeah, I‘d certainly consider it if somebody asked.”

Of course, this is something Schneider will focus on once her time as a contestant is over. She hopes that her time on the show inspires people to become passionate about education. Schneider also says that being the first woman to break such records is an honor.

“‘Jeopardy!’ has been a boys’ club … and a lot of it is about all the messages that you get from society that this isn’t what women do. That women don’t know things,” she says.

The contestant hopes that her presence inspires people of all communities to pursue everything they hope to achieve. She is thankful for the worldwide support she has received.

“It’s actually been great, the opportunity to get used to seeing myself on screen and see people responding so favorably to it. I can now look at myself and see someone that people like and agree with them and understand why…. I honestly wasn’t sure I’d ever have that feeling.”