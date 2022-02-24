‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Engagement

Well, when you win over a million dollars on Jeopardy! there are many things you can do. Amy Schneider decided to get engaged.

While it has been a while since she played those games, and a few weeks since her loss made it to TV, Schneider seems to be staying busy. During her run on the show, one of the stories that kept popping up was her girlfriend Genevieve. The two started out as friends and then became an item. Now, they are set to take the next step.

Amy Schneider was able to change the history books in Jeopardy! She will add another chapter to her own story now. The 40-game winner posted the news on Twitter for the world to see. And, needless to say, she is very excited about sharing the news.

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

“I have an announcement,” Schneider wrote. “Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.” Those rings look like they cost a pretty penny, but they look very nice and appropriate as well. Now they get the joy of planning a wedding!

This fan had a great response. They texted their mom and although they are Twitter-less, the response is so on point.

My mom is like your biggest fan and she’s not on Twitter so I texted her the news and she had a question. pic.twitter.com/OGDowBwBSz — River (@_Kestin_) February 24, 2022

For fans that have followed her journey ever since she started on Jeopardy! this is great news! And it really seems that Amy is set to do a lot of fun stuff in the future. It was just the other day that she got to sit courtside at a Golden State Warriors game. Something that she has been wanting to do for years.

‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Has Kind Words for Amy Schneider

Executive producer Michael Davies was asked about Amy Schneider’s run on the show recently. He had nothing but kind words for the 40-game champ. In a letter to the Jeopardy! community, the EP took time to share the news with the fanbase and talk about the historic run everyone enjoyed.

“I could give you some more behind-the-scenes details of what it was like to watch her up close,” Davies said. “But she’ll write that better from her point of view, and has already. And to be honest, most of the time in the control room and on stage, we were just stunned into submission at her extraordinary talent for the game.”

“It’s like she was filing it away, always interested and listening intently to learn something new,” he continued. “Knowing her, this was perhaps stimulating some further reading or exploration.”

There really isn’t a better representative for Jeopardy! than Amy Schneider right now. And I don’t think that is going to stop any time soon.