‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Celebrates Major ‘New Achievement’

Is there anything Amy Schneider can’t accomplish? The former Jeopardy! champion is celebrating a huge accomplishment today. She shared the major announcement with her Twitter followers.

Schneider is on her way to becoming even more successful. In her most recent tweet, Schneider wrote, “New achievement reached! I’m referenced in today’s Wall Street Journal crossword, by the fantastic constructor @metabymatt. Clearly my quest to become “America’s Preeminent Amy” is well on its way. I’m coming for you, Schumer! (Poehler? Adams?)”

While Schneider is off celebrating tonight, fans are flooding her tweet with nothing but positive comments. For example, one user referred to her as the “chief.” They wrote, “I usually judge people as having “made it” once they’ve been a clue on Jeopardy, which for you, is sort of a moot point! Crossword puzzle clue is pretty excellent, though! You left out the chief Amy, though: SEDARIS. I think you’d make quite a pair for a comedy segment!”

“I’ll bet you’re sick of folks saying it, but you’ve really endeared yourself to us. You have let us get to know you through your tweets. You are a special person,” another user shared.

Overall, Schneider has had a very successful year and it’s only the beginning. Just wait and see what else she accomplishes in the future. Because you know she’s well on her way to finding a lot more success.

Amy Schneider Is Officially Engaged!

Well, Outsiders, the cat is officially out of the bag. That’s right, Amy Schneider is engaged to girlfriend, Genevieve Davis. The couple started out as friends then slowly made their relationship official for a year. Now, the two have announced the next step, which is in fact, engagement.

Earlier this afternoon (Feb 24), Schneider revealed the exciting news with her Twitter followers. And let me tell you, her fans were incredibly happy for them. In the tweet, Schneider said, “I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world.”

All in all, this is a very exciting time for Schneider and her fiancée. They officially closed the door on one chapter and opened another. Congratulations Amy Schneider and Genevieve! The Outsider team is wishing you the best of luck as you take on this next step in life.

