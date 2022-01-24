‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Could Make More History Tomorrow

Since she started her journey on Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has racked up a lot of records. Tomorrow could mean more.

The big game is set up to air on Monday night. We will see if Schneider can surpass Matt Amodio for second all-time on the wins list. The engineering manager from Oakland, California has already done so much on the show. However, there is still more to be done.

At 38 games and over $1.3 million, Schneider has solidified her spot in the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame and hasn’t even played her first Tournament of Champions yet. Tied at 38 games with Amodio, one more win gives her sole possession of second all-time.

She has kept up with the pace that Amodio set, but in the last couple of weeks fell off a bit. However, he is only at $1.5 million. So, if she keeps winning games that total could soon be taken down as well. Once she gets past Amodio there is only one person on the list that matters at that point. Her host, Ken Jennings.

Of course, Jennings is the white whale of the game. His 74 game win streak is far beyond what anyone else even attempted. Schneider is just barely halfway there and it hasn’t been very easy. Does she have the longevity to make a run at those 35 games or so she needs? It is hard to tell at this point, but anything could happen.

When you can compare yourself to the greats of the game, then you have done something right. For Schneider, she has managed to do something right for almost 40 games in a row now. With each win, she inches closer to becoming one of the Jeopardy! GOATs herself.

Not Everyone Likes ‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champs

There are all kinds of folks that watch Jeopardy! So, it makes sense that not every fan feels the same way about the game. Through hosting changes, new contestants, and more. There are different preferences and ideas about what the game is about. For one former champ, the long-term winners just aren’t what it is about.

Tom Nichols is a five-time champion on the trivia game show. According to him, “Newer people just walking in there don’t really have much of a chance (against champions), and that’s purely because the returning champions have mastered the mechanics of the game.” He would like to see the show return to pre-2003 rules. Five games, max.

While that is unlikely to happen any time soon due to the huge ratings these champions bring, Nichols isn’t alone. Fans have talked about their dislike of long-term champs. However, again, the overall consensus is that these winners are good for the show and expanding the audience of Jeopardy!