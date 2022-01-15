‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Moves to Third All-Time for Consecutive Wins After 33rd Victory

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making more history on the game show. Now, she is the winner of 33 consecutive games. This impressive amount of wins makes her the third all-time winner of consecutive “Jeopardy!” victories.

With 33 consecutive wins, Amy Schneider is now ranked #3 for consecutive games won! pic.twitter.com/6RHvqDq8cM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 15, 2022

Amy Schneider falls behind new “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings’ 74 consecutive wins and Matt Amodio’s 38-game streak. With this new accomplishment under her belt, she will become the next addition to the show’s Hall of Fame. Schneider looks back on her thoughts before last night’s show.

Post-game thoughts (1/13/22):

-Entering the home stretch! Two more games and I'd get to go home to Genevieve. And if I won them both, I'd have my picture up in the Jeopardy hall of fame! So there was a lot at stake, and no time to feel tired! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 14, 2022

“-Entering the home stretch!” she began. “Two more games and I’d get to go home to Genevieve. And if I won them both, I’d have my picture up in the Jeopardy hall of fame! So there was a lot at stake, and no time to feel tired!”

Now, Amy Schneider is breaking records as the only woman on the show to earn over $1 million. As of last night, her winnings have increased to $1,111,800. She is in fourth place for the show’s highest winnings in a regular season.

Fans of the record-breaker are showing their full support on Twitter.

“Holzhauer just woke up in bed in a cold sweat and he can’t figure out why,” @cmdrjengazi tweets.

“Classy, humble, funny, smart and quick on the buzzer. Amy has it all. Must-see TV as she continues to break records. Alex is smiling down on his studio I’m sure. This is exactly what we all need right now,” @jorczak9 writes.

“Jeopardy!” Host Ken Jennings On Amy Schneider’s Strategy

“Jeopardy!” host and first place consecutive games winner Ken Jennings is impressed by Amy Schneider. Before last night’s record-breaking game, he made a comment about the contestant’s strategy. He called Schneider an “anti-Holzhauer,” directly referring to the show’s former second place consecutive winner.

In terms of game strategy, Amy is almost the anti-Holzhauer… but she has equaled his 32-game streak and can pass him today. https://t.co/kl2eZIPFa9 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 14, 2022

“In terms of game strategy,” Jennings begins, “Amy is almost the anti-Holzhauer… but she has equaled his 32-game streak and can pass him today.”

While Jennings mentions Schneider’s strategy, the contestant says she does not really have one. She does agree with the host that her methods are different to James Holzhauer.

“To an extent, I think I’m pushing back a little against some of (Holzhauer and Amodio’s) strategies,” she says.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, she admits that she does not study much for the competition.

“Jeopardy! covers such a wide range of things that I’m not sure it’s something you really can study for,” she says. “You just have to be living your life in such a way that you keep learning.”

No matter how many wins she receives, Schneider is just thankful for the experience to be on the show.

“The winning is nice, sure, but it was also just a rewarding experience to be so focused on one particular thing,” she tweets.