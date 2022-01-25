‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Is Now No. 2 on All-Time Consecutive Wins List

She has finally done it, folks. Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider has surpassed Matt Amodio on the all-time consecutive wins list.

Schneider now stands at No. 2 all-time and sits only behind host and GOAT of the show, Ken Jennings. With her 39th win, she passes Amodio and is just…35 games away from Jennings. Well, she’s done 39, what’s another three dozen more?

Jeopardy! fans have been treated to a great run of champions. Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, Schneider. Whenever the next Tournament of Champions takes place, the competition is going to be fierce. For now, Amy will enjoy the success that she’s had up to this point.

“It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

Throughout her time on the show, the Jeopardy! champ has accumulated $1,319,800. She sits fourth all-time in regular-season earnings. Amodio is the next closest at just over $1.5M. Meanwhile, James Holzhauer racked up $2.46M and Jennings had just over $2.5M. As she continues to win more games, there will be more records that fall to Schneider’s streak.

Schneider is the most winning woman to ever play on the show. That is in terms of total wins and total money earned. Her run almost immediately followed Amodio. Fisher had a relatively small double-digit streak in between the two. Schneider also became the first openly trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

One thing is for sure, Schneider has laid out her own legacy on Jeopardy! One that has rewritten the record books and continues to do so.

How ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Prepared for Fame

When she first stepped up to the podium, Amy Schneider had no idea that she would be one of the best to ever play the game. Players can prepare for whatever, but when it comes to playing the game it is completely different. So, did Schneider prepare for her newfound fame?

“No, not really,” the champ said. “There was a bit of a gap between the taping and airing, so I did have time to get used to the idea. But I didn’t really know what it would be or how famous … Jeopardy! is … It’s been a lot. It’s mostly been really fun. I’ve been enjoying it, let me be clear (about that).”

The second all-time in wins. Truly amazing. Less than a year after Amodio’s run. Her run really started just weeks after Amodio ended his. Since then, each episode has aired and every single time, Schneider comes out on top. Is there anything that will stop her from taking the all-time record?