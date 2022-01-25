‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Only Expected to Win Three or Four Games

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is staying humble about her history-making progress on the game show favorite.

Amy Schneider continues to wow fans of the game show “Jeopardy!” Now winning 39 games in a row, she is officially the first woman to surpass the $1 million mark in winnings. Viewers of last night’s game also watched her surpass Matt Amodio’s previous 38-game streak.

In an interview with ABC News, Schneider says that she was only expecting to win three or four rounds of “Jeopardy!”

“What I was really expecting, and I told everybody this, I was like ‘I think if things go well I can win three or four games. That was sort of the number that I had in mind. So yeah, obviously I was underselling myself,” she says.

Keeping Her “Jeopardy!” Streak

In a shorter interview with Jimmy McGuire, Schneider says that last night’s game still feels surreal to her. Watching her episodes of “Jeopardy!” back after make the experience even more enjoyable.

“I’m still looking forward to seeing it happen on TV to know that it happened.”

In order to keep her head in the game, she has to compartmentalize the pressure to continue her streak.

“But it’s funny too, playing the game you have to be so focused on it… Like the weekend going into it knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. But then after the ‘Final Jeopardy!’ I was just going ‘ugh, the field museum.’ And then Ken said it and I was like, ‘Oh right, I just accomplished this huge thing.’ It was pretty great. I knew that I was gonna be on this season so there was a time when I was like ‘I might be going up against Matt.’ I was worried about it, and I still kind of am. But, I’m excited to have the opportunity.”

It looks like Amy Schneider’s process is working. Today, she holds the record for the second-most number of consecutive wins on the game show. Ken Jennings holds the first-place title, winning 74 games before becoming the show’s host.

Amy Schneider sits at fourth-place in her total winnings. Ken Jennings is also the first-place winner of this record, earning $2,520,700 during his regular-season play. James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio follow behind.

Amidst her competitive streak, she is happy to stand alongside Ken Jennings on the “Jeopardy!” stage.

“I’m so glad, obviously I didn’t know for sure who would be hosting when I got here and I’m so glad it’s been Ken.”

Can the contestant take the throne and break Ken Jennings’ record? We will just have to keep watching to find out.