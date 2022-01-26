‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Buzzer Skills

Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history last night by becoming the person with the second-highest number of consecutive wins on the show.

She officially beat out Matt Amodio, who just a few short months ago broke “Jeopardy!” records by winning 38 consecutive games. Then Schneider came along, and last night, she has now won her 40th game.

All this week, Schneider’s been talking to different outlets about her unbelievable success on the game show. Earlier, she sat down with ABC News to discuss different gameplay strategies that helped, such as improving her buzzer skills.

“A lot has been made of your skill on the buzzer, which is clearly key to winning games,” ABC host Linsey Davis said to Schneider. “How have you done this, mastering the buzz? I hear in part you practiced on a pen. Is that right?”

“That is correct,” Schneider said. “I did practice with a pen at home. And did my best to be timing it right when the host finished and everything like that. But you don’t know until you get there how it’s actually going to do. The at-home practice can only do so much.”

Being on the actual “Jeopardy!” stage, behind the podium with the other contestants, places a different kind of pressure on you. Schneider soon learned that sometimes the best method is to throw practice right out the window.

“In my very first game, I was really…not struggling, but just not quite right on time when I needed to be,” Schneider revealed. “And I suddenly just decided to throw out all the preparation I’d done. Just kind of stop thinking about it and just sort of go by instinct. And for whatever reason, that works.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks About ‘Adjusting’ to Fame

When current “Jeoaprdy!” champ Amy Schneider began her first match on the game show, she hardly expected to accumulate all this fame in a very short period of time. Little did she know that she’d be breaking dozens of “Jeopardy!” records, soon finding herself among the greatest contestants on the game show.

Earlier this week, Schneider sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America to discuss whether she’s truly “adjusted” to this newfound fame.

“No, not really,” Schneider said. “There was a bit of a gap between the taping and airing, so I did have time to get used to the idea. But I didn’t really know what it would be or how famous.”

The current champ added, “Jeopardy is …. It’s been a lot. It’s mostly been really fun. I’ve been enjoying it, let me be clear (about that).”

Now it’s only a question of how far Schneider’s incredible winning streak will go.